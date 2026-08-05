  • Tuesday, 4th August, 2026

Rex Insurance Meets Recapitalisation threshold, Reinforces  Financial Strength

Business | 4 seconds ago

Rex Insurance Limited occupied a prominent position in the list of successfully  recapitalised insurance companies recently released by the National Insurance Commission( NAICOM). 

The company said it has successfully met the new minimum capital requirement prescribed by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) under the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act  (NIIRA) 2025.

This has enabled it reinforce its financial strength, enhanced  its underwriting capacity and reaffirmed  its unwavering commitment to policyholders and stakeholders. 

The company’s announcement follows NAICOM’s publication of list of insurance companies  that have complied with the new capital requirement. 

Commenting, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Rex Insurance Limited, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, said:  “This achievement reflects the disciplined financial management, strong corporate governance, and strategic vision that have positioned Rex Insurance as a resilient organisation committed to delivering greater value to customers while supporting national economic growth. It also marks the beginning of a new phase in the company’s journey, one focused on sustaining capital strength, accelerating profitable growth, enhancing operational excellence, and delivering superior customer value.  Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu.

According to her, meeting the new minimum capital requirement is a significant milestone in our journey and demonstrates the resilience of our business as well as the confidence of our shareholders in our long- term vision. It also reinforces our ability to honour our commitments to policyholders while positioning us for sustainable growth in an evolving insurance landscape.

“Our recapitalisation marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Rex Insurance. It is not an end, but a strategic foundation for sustainable growth and long-term value creation, “she stated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.