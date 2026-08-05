Rex Insurance Meets Recapitalisation threshold, Reinforces  Financial Strength

Rex Insurance Limited occupied a prominent position in the list of successfully recapitalised insurance companies recently released by the National Insurance Commission( NAICOM).

The company said it has successfully met the new minimum capital requirement prescribed by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) under the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025.

This has enabled it reinforce its financial strength, enhanced its underwriting capacity and reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to policyholders and stakeholders.

The company’s announcement follows NAICOM’s publication of list of insurance companies that have complied with the new capital requirement.

Commenting, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Rex Insurance Limited, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, said: “This achievement reflects the disciplined financial management, strong corporate governance, and strategic vision that have positioned Rex Insurance as a resilient organisation committed to delivering greater value to customers while supporting national economic growth. It also marks the beginning of a new phase in the company’s journey, one focused on sustaining capital strength, accelerating profitable growth, enhancing operational excellence, and delivering superior customer value. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu.

According to her, meeting the new minimum capital requirement is a significant milestone in our journey and demonstrates the resilience of our business as well as the confidence of our shareholders in our long- term vision. It also reinforces our ability to honour our commitments to policyholders while positioning us for sustainable growth in an evolving insurance landscape.

“Our recapitalisation marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Rex Insurance. It is not an end, but a strategic foundation for sustainable growth and long-term value creation, “she stated.