APM Terminals Apapa Leads Major Port Clean-up Drive

Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa has reinforced its commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible port operations by spearheading a large-scale clean-up exercise across key corridors of the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, as part of activities marking the Company’s 2026 Go Green Week.

The initiative which took place on Friday, saw employees of APM Terminals Apapa mobilize to clean major access roads within the port environment, demonstrating the company’s dedication to reducing waste, promoting environmental stewardship and contributing to cleaner and more resilient ecosystems in and around Nigeria’s busiest port.

Go Green Week is APM Terminals’ annual global environmental awareness and action campaign aimed at accelerating the company’s ambition of achieving net-zero operations by 2040 through impactful, community-focused environmental initiatives.

Speaking during the exercise, Managing Director of APM Terminals Apapa, Kamal Alhraishat, described Go Green Week as an important platform for raising environmenmtal and encouraging collective action within the port community.

“Go Green Week is an opportunity for us to reinforce the importance of operating responsibly and sustainably while reducing the environmental impact of our activities. Through initiatives such as tree planting, environmental awareness sessions and community clean-up exercises, we are translating our environmental commitments into meaningful action and encouraging everyone to play their part in protecting the environment,” he said.

Also speaking, the Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Manager of APM Terminals Apapa, Felix Ugwuagbo, emphasized that sustainability remains an integral part of the Company’s operations and decision-making processes.

“At APM Terminals, sustainability is a fundamental part of how we operate our business every day. Go Green Week gives us an opportunity to step beyond our terminal gates and work collectively to improve the environment we share with other port users. A clean port is a safer, healthier and more efficient port, and that directly supports trade, protects the wellbeing of workers and strengthens the resilience of Nigeria’s supply chain”.

The Assistant Manager, NPA Environment, Lagos Port Complex Apapa, Umar Ibrahim, commended the initiative and highlighted the critical role of effective waste management in supporting safe and efficient operations.

According to Ibrahim, maintaining a clean port environment not only protect public health and preserves the ecosystem but also ensures the smooth movement of people and cargo throughout the port.