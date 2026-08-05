AXA Mansard Tackles Delays in Accessing Healthcare Services

AXA Mansard Plc, has said it has tackled delays in access to healthcare services through digital innovation with the introduction of Karis, a WhatsApp-based platform designed to simplify health insurance processes for enrolees.

The company’s Head of Marketing, Mr Olusesan Ogunyooye said this during the inauguration of the newly elected executives of the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE) in Lagos.

Ogunyooye said Karis was developed to address the frustrations often experienced by customers in accessing healthcare services.

According to him, the platform seeks to eliminate long waiting times for treatment authorisation, uncertainty about health plan benefits and dependence on customer care or employers for information.

Ogunyooye said the solution allows enrollees to access healthcare services directly through WhatsApp without downloading a separate application.

He explained that users simply send a message to the dedicated WhatsApp number, after which the chatbot provides a welcome message, consent notification, privacy policy and a menu of available services.

According to him, the platform is linked to the enrollee’s Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) identification number and registered phone number, enabling customers to verify their identity and access services seamlessly.