CIoD Tasks Directors on Building Resilient Institutions, Inducts New Members

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria (CIoD) has tasked directors on building resilient institutions that would create value for shareholders, stakeholders and society.

The President of CIoD Nigeria, Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji, gave this task recently at “The July 2026 New Members’ Induction Ceremony” that took place recently in Lagos.

Oyebanji said: “Today’s induction is far more than the conferment of membership. It is an acceptance of the responsibility to lead with integrity, exercise independent judgement and contribute meaningfully to building resilient institutions that create sustainable value for shareholders, stakeholders and society.”

He said that governance is no longer simply compliance but about providing strategic leadership, anticipating risks, strengthening institutional resilience and ensuring that organisations remain relevant, competitive and sustainable.

“The quality of leadership in the boardroom has become one of the defining factors of organisational success,” he said.

The Partner at Olaniwun Ajayi LP, Professor Konyinsola Ajayi (SAN), who delivered the keynote address during the ceremony, said that directors should discharge their tasks not merely for today’s profits, but for tomorrow’s prosperity and generation of stakeholders to come.

Ajayi said that the greatest legacy a director could bequeath is an institution that would continue to flourish because of his stewardship.