Lekki Port Welcomes MSC’s Weekly Feeder Service, Expands Access to Global Markets

The management of Lekki Port, promoters of Lekki Deep Seaport, is set to welcome the maiden call of the Mediterranean Shipping Company’s (MSC) new weekly feeder service.

This significant development marks the commencement of a strategic shipping connection linking Lekki Port with Lomé, Togo, further expanding access to global markets for Nigerian importers and exporters.

Under the arrangement, import cargo from MSC’s worldwide network will be transshipped through Lomé before being distributed to key locations in Apapa Port, Tin Can Port and Lekki Port. Likewise, export cargo originating from Lekki Port will be conveyed to Lomé, where it will connect to MSC’s mainline services serving Europe, Asia, the Mediterranean, North America and South America.

Commenting on the development, the Managing Director, Lekki Port, Wang Qiang, emphasised the growing confidence of leading global shipping lines to collaborate with Lekki Port because of its world-class infrastructure and operational efficiency.

“The commencement of MSC’s weekly feeder service is another important milestone in our journey to establish Lekki Port as the leading transshipment and gateway port in West Africa. This service provides our customers with faster, more efficient and reliable access to MSC’s extensive global shipping network through Lomé, creating new opportunities for Nigerian businesses to expand their reach into international markets while enhancing the competitiveness of the country’s import and export trade,” Qiang said.

The new MSC feeder service reinforces Lekki Port’s strategic role within the regional maritime ecosystem and underscores its commitment to providing world-class port services that support regional integration, trade facilitation and sustainable economic development.