Musa Seeks ECOWAS-AES Alliance to Combat Terrorism, Fix Regional Stability

Linus Aleke in Abuja





Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd.), has called for a unified security alliance between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) to tackle terrorism, dismantle cross-border criminal networks and restore stability across the region.

Musa made the call upon his arrival in Cotonou, Benin Republic, for a three-day working visit focused on harmonising regional defence strategies and strengthening collective efforts to combat insurgency and secure the Gulf of Guinea.

According to a statement by the Minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Leah Katung-Babatunde, Musa was received at the Cotonou International Airport by Benin Republic’s Minister of National Defence, Mr Gildas Agonkan.

Addressing defence officials during the visit, General Musa stressed that West Africa’s complex security challenges required a coordinated and inclusive approach.

He urged ECOWAS and AES leaders to work towards common solutions that would prevent insurgent spillover across land borders and enhance maritime security along the Gulf of Guinea.

Responding, Agonkan commended Nigeria for its leadership role in promoting stability within the sub-region, highlighting the country’s swift interventions in safeguarding democratic governance.

He also praised the performance of the Nigerian Army contingent during Benin’s National Day parade on August 1, describing Nigeria as an indispensable partner in the fight against transnational crime.

During the visit, Musa met with Nigerian troops stationed at Togbin, where he reaffirmed the commitment of the Commander-in-Chief, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to improving troop welfare, enhancing operational effectiveness and strengthening military capacity.

The Minister later visited Nigeria House, where he was hosted by Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Mrs Mopelola Ibrahim.

The Ambassador said Nigeria’s diplomatic engagement with Benin was centred on two key priorities: expanding bilateral trade and strengthening joint border surveillance efforts.