Osun Guber Poll:  Stop Blaming Tinubu for Your Woes, APC Warns Governor Adeleke

• Election critical to state’s future, Bashiru tells party members

• Oyebamiji says 27 out of 30 LGAs visited will vote for our party

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





All Progressives Congress (APC) has told Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State to stop blaming President Bola Tinubu and other leaders of the party for his woes. National Secretary of APC, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, stated this during an interview with journalists yesterday in Abuja ahead of the August 15 Osun State governorship election.

Bashiru said Adeleke should run an issue-based campaign if he truly had what to show the people of Osun to earn him a second term.

Adeleke had during his campaign on Monday blamed Tinubu and the immediate-past governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola, for the political violence in the state.

The governor also called on the president not to turn a blind eye to the extrajudicial killings occurring in the state, while cautioning against a repeat of the 1983 political crisis.

Bashiru stated that the governor’s outburst was born out of fear of his imminent defeat.

The party’s scribe wondered why a sitting governor would be crying over rigging in an election that was 11 days away.

The state chapter of APC also accused Adeleke and Accord Party of needlessly blaming Tinubu and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, of being responsible for his political woes.

A statement by APC’s Director of Media and Information, Mogaji Kola Olabisi, said, “The visibly disorganised state governor reminded President Tinubu that he (the governor) saw no reason for what he called his political persecution despite the fact that he has endorsed him as the presidential candidate of the Accord Party in the 2027 election.”

Relatedly, Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, projected that APC’s candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Oyebamiji, would emerge victorious in the governorship election. Jibrin stated this in Abuja at the inaugural meeting of APC National Campaign Council for the Osun State Governorship Election.

He said, “With the overwhelming support of the good people of Osun State across all 30 local government areas, we are confident that, by the grace of God, our candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), will emerge victorious in the governorship election scheduled for August 15 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“We sincerely appreciate the people of Osun State for their growing support and confidence in our candidate and party as we approach election day.”

Oyebamiji: 27 Out of 30 Local Government Areas Visited Will Vote for APC

The APC governorship candidate in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, yesterday, boasted that 27 out of the 30 local government areas in the state, including Modakeke office, visited by his campaign group had pledged to cast their votes for him on August 15.

Oyebamiji dropped the hint during his campaign tour of Ayedade, Irewole, and Isokan federal Constituency when he visited Akire of Ikire, Oba Olanrewaju Tajudeen Akinola (Akintula I) in his palace.

He told the people of the federal constituency that if voted for, his administration would be an inclusive government for all.

Oyebamiji also informed them that if APC was voted, all the 332 wards would benefit from his administration in all ramifications.

He called for calm from the stakeholders, while urging voters to do away with intimidation, threat, violence and embrace peace in an effort to have peaceful election.

He also promised to revive all moribund educational institutions in the state to ensure qualitative education.