ADC Faults House of Representatives over Alleged WhatsApp Votes on State Police Bill

• Says process lacks transparency, inclusion

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the House of Representatives of undermining the country’s constitution in its handling of the State Police Constitution Alteration Bill, calling for the legislation to be recommitted to a fresh and transparent legislative process.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, ADC questioned reports that the constitutional threshold for passage was only met through votes transmitted via WhatsApp and by counting members, who were not present in the chamber.

ADC also stated that the current version of the bill had not been subjected to adequate public scrutiny. It warned that a legislation of such national importance should not be driven by political expediency or shielded from rigorous public debate, particularly in the face of overwhelming concern over political abuse, despite widespread desire for state police.

ADC said it supported the establishment of policing that met the demands of Nigeria’s security challenges, but could not support a process that undermined the very constitution it sought to amend.

According to accounts publicly given by members who participated in the proceedings of the House of Representatives on July 23, 2026, the constitutional threshold for the amendments was achieved by recognising votes transmitted through WhatsApp from members, who were absent from the chamber, and by counting members who had signed the attendance register but were not present when the question was put to vote.

ADC stated, ‘’These allegations raise profound legal and constitutional concerns. The Constitution is not amended by convenience. It is amended through strict procedures that leave no room for improvisation.

“Therefore, regardless of the noble intentions behind the amendment, the constitutional process for amendment must not be circumvented.

‘’The ADC is indeed concerned by reports that meaningful clause-by-clause consideration of the Bill was curtailed and that constitutional objections raised during the proceedings were not given proper consideration.

“Constitutional alteration demands openness, robust debate and strict fidelity to both the Constitution and the Standing Orders of the House. This appears not to be the case in respect of this particular amendment.”

ADC added, ‘’It is of equal concern to us that the current version of the State Police Bill has not undergone the level of public scrutiny that a constitutional reform of this magnitude deserves.

“While the idea of State Police has featured in previous constitutional review exercises, this latest effort contains significant policy reform that Nigerians have not had the opportunity to interrogate through a dedicated public process.”

The opposition party said, ‘’It is one thing to pass a Bill for political expediency. It is another thing to ensure that it actually solves the problem it was intended to solve. The objective is not merely to establish another police institution.

“It is to reduce the insecurity that has devastated communities across the country. This is why this new proposal for the establishment of State Police demands careful scrutiny, not legislative manipulation.’’

Abdullahi stated, ‘’Unless this bill is subjected to rigorous public examination, we risk enacting legislation that has survived only the echo chamber of the ruling party rather than the searching questions of the Nigerian people.

‘’Nigeria has witnessed too many major laws and policies that required amendments, reversals or somersaults because they were insufficiently interrogated before passage. We cannot afford to make the same mistake with a constitutional amendment that will fundamentally reshape the nation’s security architecture.’’

ADC called on the House to recommit the bill to a process that was constitutional, transparent, and inclusive.