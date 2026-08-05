Edo Govt Appoints Ex-Senator as Okumagbe of Uwanno Kingdom, Coronation Scheduled for Aug 22

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin





The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, is to present the staff of office to a two-time Senator, Francis Alimikhena as the Okumagbe of Uwanno Kingdom in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

His appointment as Okumagbe of Uwanno Kingdom was approved by the Edo State executive council on the 6th July, 2026.

In a statement signed by Chief Tony Akiotu, the Chairman, Media/Publicity Coronation Planning Committee, Chief Alimikhena will be conorated on 22nd August, 2026.

Alimikhena was in the Senate between 2015 and 2023.

He was elected into the 8th National Assembly in 2015 and was made the deputy chief whip of the Senate even as a first-timer.

Senator Alimikhena was re-elected to the Senate in 2019, where he served as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff.

The coronation ceremony is expected to attract eminent sons and daughters of Uwanno Kingdom within and outside Nigeria.