Kidnapping: Education Ministry Orders Heads of Tertiary Institutions to Dismiss Students Involved in Crime

• Discloses strategic meeting with defence ministry to strengthen safe schools nationwide

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has directed Vice Chancellors, Rectors and Provosts across Nigeria to dismiss any student found culpable, after due investigation, of involvement in kidnapping or other related crimes.

He also ordered the heads of tertiary institutions to strengthen internal intelligence systems and deepen collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies in their respective states as part of a nationwide strategy to safeguard campuses and protect students.

The directive was given during a meeting with the Pro Chancellor of the Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State,

Dr. Mrs. Adebimpe Adebajo, members of the Governing Council and Management of the institution.

While noting that Nigeria’s universities, polytechnics and colleges of education remain largely safe and secure, the minister said recent isolated incidents involving students outside campuses underscore the need for stronger intelligence gathering and closer collaboration with security agencies.

“We have a collective responsibility to protect every Nigerian child, from primary school to tertiary education. While our campuses remain safe, we must continue to strengthen intelligence gathering and work closely with our security agencies to ensure that students are protected both within and outside our institutions,” he said.

Alausa disclosed he recently held an extensive meeting with the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (Rtd) to develop a coordinated strategy aimed at strengthening the Safe Schools Initiative and enhancing the protection of learners across the country.

According to the minister, the administration remains committed to ensuring that every Nigerian child has access to quality education in a safe and conducive learning environment.

He therefore directed governing councils and heads of tertiary institutions to establish effective internal intelligence mechanisms, sustain close collaboration with the DSS and other security agencies, and take decisive action against anyone who threatens the safety of students.

“If you tolerate bad behaviour for too long, it becomes a culture. Any student found culpable, after due investigation, of planning or participating in the kidnapping of fellow students has no place in our tertiary institutions. Such individuals must be dismissed.

“Our campuses must never become safe havens for criminal elements. Government has a duty to protect innocent citizens and preserve our institutions as centres of learning and excellence,” the Minister stated.

Turning to infrastructure, the minister announced that the federal government will support security enhancement projects in tertiary institutions through TETFund’s 2027 intervention programme, including perimeter fencing and other critical security facilities.

He encouraged eligible institutions to submit their requests early for consideration.

Earlier in her presentation, Dr. Adebajo lauded the minister for sustained support to the institution.

She highlighted some challenges facing the institution notably among which is hostel accommodation for students, power supply for in Campus 2 and insecurity.

She disclosed that some students in the institution were suspected to be involved in kidnapping activities carried out off campus pointing out that some recent kidnappings suggested so.

She pointed out that the institution frowns strongly at paying ransom for the release of kidnapped victims as it would further embolden the criminals.

For his part, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Lafia, Professor Mohammed Isa Kida, commended the minister for his bold reforms and unwavering commitment to repositioning Nigeria’s education sector.

Professor Kida expressed appreciation for the federal government’s continued support for the university and appealed for the extension of the Energising Education Programme to the institution’s second campus.

He also requested additional office accommodation and increased staffing to strengthen the university’s teaching, research and administrative capacity.