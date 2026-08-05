Cadbury Nigeria Board Names Salami as New Chairman, Appoints Additional Director

Dike Onwuamaeze





The Board of Cadbury Nigeria Plc today announced the appointment of Dr. Rasaq Adedoyin Salami as his successor.

The board also announced the appointment of Mrs. Uwa Osa-Oboh as an Independent Non-Executive Director. Both appointments took effect from Monday, August 3, 2026.

The announcement was contained in a notification issued by the Company Secretary of Cadbury Nigeria PLC, Afolasade Olowe, to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public.

The statement said that the appointment of Salami followed the resignation of Mr. Adedotun Sulaiman as the company’s chairman.

The board thanked Sulaiman for his immense contributions to the company since his appointment as a Non-Executive Director in August 2009, and later Chairman effective July 22, 2020.

The statement added that Salami who was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director on March 26, 2026, is expected to bring his wealth of experience both in the private and public sectors of the economy to the board of Cadbury Nigeria.

The statement said that Salami is an experienced economist with over three decades of professional and leadership experience spanning academia, consulting, public-sector policy, and corporate governance.

He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of KAINOS Edge Consulting Ltd, an applied economics advisory firm he co-founded.

It said: “In the private sector, Salami has been involved in the governance of companies across logistics, insurance, asset management, pensions and infrastructure.

“He has previously led the boards of Prestige Assurance Plc and ARM Investment Managers Ltd.

“He served as Chief Economic Adviser to Nigeria’s former President Muhammadu Buhari and earlier was Chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

“Outside Nigeria, he has contributed to economic policy through roles such as membership of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Advisory Group for Sub-Saharan Africa.

“He has consulted for other leading global institutions including the Department for International Development (DFID), World Bank, United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).”

According to the statement, Salami ‘s work in academia is anchored around a long-standing membership of the faculty at the Lagos Business School, Pan Atlantic University.

“Presently, he is a member of the adjunct faculty. His work covers macroeconomic modelling, transformation of manufacturing sectors, financial sector reforms, agricultural competitiveness, and market systems development,” it said.

The board also said that Osa-Oboh is a seasoned executive with a distinguished track record of driving strategic growth, organisational transformation, and stakeholder engagement across diverse sectors.

She currently serves as Head of Corporate Development at Capital Alliance Nigeria, a member of the African Capital Alliance (ACA) Group, one of Africa’s leading investment management firms.

She was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1988 as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and worked as a legal practitioner for a few years afterwards.

Commenting on these appointments, the Managing Director of Cadbury Nigeria, Mr. Ayman Fahmy Gaafar, said: “We are excited to have Prof. Salami, who is a respected economist, accomplished academic, and former presidential adviser, among others, as our new Chairman.

“We look forward to his contribution to our business success.

“In the same vein, we are pleased to welcome Mrs. Osa-Oboh, a multidimensional business leader to our Board.”

He added that “Mr. Sulaiman made his mark in management and strategy consulting where he gained experience in enterprise transformation, organisational development and design, and leadership development.”