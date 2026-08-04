NMDPRA Reports 30% Drop in Gas Network Imbalance 

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has announced a 30 per cent reduction in gas imbalance on the country’s Western Network following the conclusion of the first half of 2026 Nigerian Gas Network Reconciliation (NGNR) Workshop.

The biannual workshop brought together gas transporters, suppliers, shippers and off takers to reconcile gas volumes traded between January and June 2026 as part of efforts to improve transparency, accountability and operational efficiency in the domestic gas market.

A major outcome of the exercise, a statement from the organisation said, was the introduction of a Network Entry and Exit Point Measurement Infrastructure Audit Template, which is expected to enhance metering accuracy, strengthen accountability and improve confidence in gas measurement across the national gas transmission network.

Speaking at the close of the workshop on behalf of the Authority Chief Executive, Rabiu Umar, the Director of Transportation Systems and Networks, Joseph Musa, underscored the importance of the reconciliation exercise in ensuring equitable commercial transactions, improving transparency, boosting investor confidence and enhancing the efficiency of gas network operations.

According to him, since the introduction of the Nigerian Gas Network Reconciliation process in 2023, it has significantly improved gas measurement, strengthened regulatory compliance through consequence management, reduced operational imbalances and contributed to a more reliable domestic gas supply system.

Participants also reviewed the performance of the Nigerian Gas Transmission Network (NGTN), assessed progress on major pipeline infrastructure projects and received updates on the Escravos Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) Gas Shrinkage Factor and Hydraulic Modelling Project.