LSPWC Sustains Road Repairs Despite Persistent Rainfall

Bennett Oghifo

The General Manager of the Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC), Engr. Tokunbo Ajanaku, has reaffirmed the Corporation’s commitment to maintaining Lagos roads despite the persistent rainfall that has continued to impact road infrastructure across the State. Speaking on the Corporation’s ongoing road maintenance operations, Ajanaku said that although the intensity and frequency of this year’s rainfall have posed significant operational challenges, the Agency has remained fully engaged in ensuring that roads across Lagos remain as safe and motorable as possible. According to him, the prolonged downpour has accelerated the deterioration of several road sections, while the prevailing wet conditions have made it technically difficult to execute permanent asphalt repairs in many locations.

“The current weather conditions demand a different maintenance approach. Asphalt overlay and other permanent pavement works require dry conditions to guarantee durability and value for public investment. Consequently, while the rains persist, our intervention strategy has focused on emergency response, palliative repairs and other engineering solutions that keep roads serviceable pending the return of favourable weather,” he explained. The General Manager noted that the situation is not unique to Lagos, as several cities around the world have experienced severe flooding and damage to public infrastructure arising from extreme weather events. He added that Lagos faces additional challenges because much of the State lies below sea level, making its road network particularly susceptible to groundwater pressure and prolonged flooding. Engr. Ajanaku stressed that notwithstanding these challenges, LSPWC has maintained an active presence across the State. Over the past four weeks, the Corporation intervened on roads in several locations across the 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas of the State. These include sectional overlay works on Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue in Eti-Osa and Ikorodu Road by Anthony Bus Stop, while sectional maintenance was also carried out on Funsho Williams Avenue in Surulere. He further disclosed that interlocking paving stones were deployed on Akilo Road in Agege, Ikorodu Road in Shomolu and Kodesoh Road in Ikeja, while palliative repairs using boulders were undertaken on Capitol Road by Alfa Nla and Old Abeokuta Road by the Market in Agege, Alaba International Road in Ojo, Addo-Badore Road and Ogombo Road in Eti-Osa. Routine maintenance activities were equally carried out along Ikorodu Road within the Kosofe and Mushin axis. Engr. Ajanaku further acknowledged the unwavering support of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, for their continued commitment to improving road infrastructure across Lagos State. He noted that the approval of the release of necessary funds and the promotion of effective inter-agency collaboration by the State Government have significantly strengthened the Corporation’s ability to respond promptly to road defects and other infrastructure challenges. He also commended the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Engr. Olufemi Daramola, for providing strategic direction and supervising technical initiatives aimed at improving the condition of roads across the State. The General Manager assured residents that the Corporation’s engineers continue to monitor road conditions across the State on a daily basis, promptly responding to emerging defects and undertaking emergency interventions wherever conditions permit. He reiterated that comprehensive and permanent repairs would be accelerated immediately weather conditions become suitable for sustainable asphalt works. While appreciating Lagosians for their patience, understanding and cooperation, Engr. Ajanaku appealed for greater public support in protecting the State’s road infrastructure. He urged residents to desist from practices that damage roads and reduce their lifespan. These include indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drainage channels, burning of tyres or other materials on road pavements, trading on walkways and road shoulders, spilling petroleum products on road surfaces, unauthorised excavation or cutting of roads, removal or vandalisation of manhole covers, and other activities that compromise the integrity and safety of public infrastructure. He reaffirmed the commitment of the administration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, through the Lagos State Public Works Corporation, to preserving the State’s road infrastructure and ensuring a safer, more resilient and efficient road network for all users. The General Manager also encouraged residents to promptly report road defects, damaged infrastructure and other road-related emergencies to the Lagos State Public Works Corporation through its dedicated hotline: 09069044444, assuring that every report will receive prompt attention.