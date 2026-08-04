Kolomoni Introduces Free Transfers, Unveils South-West Brand Ambassadors

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Kolomoni has officially kicked off its “Take Control with Kolomoni” campaign, introducing the brand to new audiences while showcasing its expanded offerings to existing and prospective customers.

The launch event brought together customers, partners, stakeholders, and members of the media to experience Kolomoni’s commitment to empowering individuals, businesses, and organizations with innovative financial solutions that make banking more accessible, secure, and rewarding. The campaign reinforces the brand’s mission of helping Nigerians take greater control of their financial future.

A major highlight of the event was the official unveiling of Kolomoni’s South-West Brand Ambassadors—Odunlade Adekola, Ayo Ajewole (Woli Agba), and Adeyemo Enoch (Baba Alariya). The ambassadors will play a key role in strengthening Kolomoni’s presence across the South-West, driving awareness of the brand, and connecting more people with its products and services.

As part of its commitment to delivering greater value, Kolomoni also announced free transfers for users aged 25 years and below (terms and conditions apply), reaffirming its focus on providing affordable and accessible financial services for young Nigerians.

Speaking at the launch, the Group Managing Director of CapitalSage Holdings, John Alamu, reflected on Kolomoni’s journey and the resilience that has shaped the brand over the years.

“Kolomoni’s journey has been defined by resilience, innovation, and a relentless commitment to serving our customers. As the financial landscape continues to evolve, so have we. Our commitment remains to build solutions that meet the changing needs of individuals, businesses, and communities while driving greater financial inclusion.”

The Managing Director of Kolomoni, Samirah Ade-Adebiyi, highlighted the platform’s offerings and how they are tailored to meet the financial needs of diverse customer segments.

“Kolomoni is designed to serve the financial needs of individuals, businesses, and organizations through innovative, secure, and accessible solutions. Every product and service we offer is built around making banking simpler, smarter, and more rewarding for our customers.”

Delivering the closing remarks, Nath Ude reaffirmed Kolomoni’s commitment to continuously creating value for its customers.

“The ‘Take Control with Kolomoni’ campaign reflects our commitment to continually listen to our customers, innovate purposefully, and evolve our products and services to meet their changing needs. We remain focused on delivering meaningful value and empowering individuals, businesses, and organizations with the financial tools they need to take control of their financial future.”

The event also featured product demonstrations, customer engagement sessions, and interactive experiences that introduced attendees to Kolomoni’s expanding range of financial solutions while providing opportunities for direct interaction with the brand and its leadership.

Kolomoni is a digital financial services platform committed to helping individuals, businesses, and organizations take control of their finances through secure, innovative, and customer-centric banking solutions. Backed by CapitalSage Holdings, Kolomoni continues to deliver accessible financial products that promote financial inclusion, simplify financial management, and create lasting value for its growing customer base.