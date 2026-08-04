Lagos Police Arrest Two over Suspected Counterfeit Drug Syndicate, Hand Case to NAFDAC

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two suspected members of a criminal syndicate allegedly involved in the repackaging and interstate trafficking of suspected adulterated and counterfeit pharmaceutical products within Nigeria and across the West African sub-region.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, disclosed this during a press briefing on the investigation into the repackaging and interstate trafficking of suspected adulterated pharmaceutical products.

According to him, the breakthrough was recorded by the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) following credible intelligence.

He identified the suspects as Eze Okwudilichukwu, 52, and Chukwudi Mba, 42, who were arrested at a warehouse located at No. 7A Otto Causeway, Otto, Lagos, where they were allegedly repackaging suspected adulterated pharmaceutical products for distribution across the country.

The police commissioner said the suspects subsequently led detectives to another warehouse, where a duly executed search warrant resulted in the recovery of a truck loaded with large quantities of suspected adulterated pharmaceutical products.

He said the recovered truck bears registration number KFR 241 XA (Katsina).

Items recovered during the operation include about 300 cartons of suspected adulterated Omeprazole drugs; six bags containing unpackaged suspected adulterated Viagra, Ampiclox, Septrin, Piriton and other pharmaceutical products; about 10 cartons of suspected adulterated Ampiclox, Viagra and other drugs; as well as over 300 empty printed packs and cartons allegedly used for repackaging the suspected counterfeit drugs.

CP Fatai said: “Preliminary investigations revealed that the criminal syndicate have been engaged in the repackaging and distribution of suspected adulterated pharmaceutical products for over two years.

“Further investigations established that the drugs were being transported to different parts of Nigeria, with substantial quantities also destined for Lomé, Togo, indicating the existence of a transnational distribution network.

“Investigations also suggest that the suspected adulterated drugs are being manufactured somewhere within Lagos State. While the production facility has not yet been located, detectives have intensified efforts to identify and dismantle the factory, arrest all those connected with the operation and bring them to justice.”

The commissioner also disclosed that attempts had been made to compromise the investigation.

“It is also pertinent to state that since the arrest of the suspects, desperate attempts have been made through different channels to compromise the investigation by inducing officers of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) to release both the suspects and the recovered exhibits.

“I wish to categorically state that these attempts were firmly resisted. The Lagos State Police Command remains committed to professionalism, integrity and the rule of law, and no amount of pressure or inducement will derail the course of justice,” he said.

Fatai announced that the suspects, recovered exhibits and case file had been handed over to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for further investigation and regulatory action.

“Given the nature of this case and its direct relevance to the regulation and enforcement of standards relating to pharmaceutical products, today, I formally hand over the suspects, the recovered exhibits and the case file to the Director of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dr. Martins Iluyomade, for further investigation and necessary regulatory action.

“This handover underscores the Lagos State Police Command’s resolve to ensure that all those responsible are brought to justice through the appropriate legal and regulatory processes,” he said.

The commissioner commended officers of the VCRU for their professionalism and urged members of the public to provide credible information on suspicious activities relating to counterfeit pharmaceutical products and other criminal enterprises.

“We also urge members of the public to remain vigilant and provide credible information on suspicious activities relating to counterfeit pharmaceutical products and other criminal enterprises, as such information remains invaluable in supporting our crime-fighting efforts,” he added.