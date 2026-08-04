NNS BEECROFT, Customs Intercept Four Boats Conveying 518 Bags of Suspected Smuggled Rice

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, in a joint operation with Western Marine Command Apapa of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), recently intercepted four boats conveying 518 bags of suspected smuggled parboiled rice along the Badagry waterways.

The operation, carried out on Friday, July 31, 2026, involved the NNS BEECROFT patrol team, the Western Marine Command of the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service (NNSBS), with the team deployed to reinforce Customs personnel at a checkpoint through an insertion by a Nigerian Navy helicopter.

According to the Commander, NNS BEECROFT, Commodore A. Adams-Aliu, the boats were intercepted at the NCS checkpoint along the Badagry waterways following intelligence provided by the Headquarters, Western Naval Command.

He said: “On Friday, 31 July 2026, NNS BEECROFT patrol team, vectored by Headquarters Western Naval Command working with the Federal Operations Unit of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and supported by Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service (NNSBS), jointly arrested four boats laden with 518 suspected smuggled parboiled rice at the NCS checkpoint along the Badagry waterways.

” The NNSBS team was inserted by Nigerian Navy helicopter to reinforce the NCS personnel at the checkpoint.”

He noted that the successful operation underscored the commitment of the navy to support national efforts to dismantle smuggling networks through effective inter-agency collaboration.

“It also reaffirms the Navy’s resolve to ensure that Nigeria’s maritime domain and adjoining coastal communities are not exploited as transit routes or safe havens for criminal activities,” he added.

He also disclosed that the operation was made possible through sustained surveillance by the Western Regional Control Centre, FALCON EYE, which he said demonstrated the service’s growing technological capability in maritime domain awareness.

According to Adams-Aliu, the feat “reflects the commitment of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas (Admiralty Medal), to building a technologically driven Navy equipped with advanced surveillance capabilities to deny criminal elements freedom of action within Nigeria’s maritime domain.”

He added that the operation also aligned with the operational directives of the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Abubakar Abdullahi Mustapha, to enhance maritime security through sustained intelligence-driven operations, strengthened inter-agency collaboration and the effective deployment of maritime surveillance assets across the command’s area of responsibility.

He further assured that NNS BEECROFT would continue to intensify intelligence-driven operations and strengthen collaboration with relevant security and law enforcement agencies to combat smuggling and other maritime crimes in support of national security and economic stability.

“It is pertinent to note that NNS BEECROFT remains committed to actualising the mission of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas (Admiralty Medal), which is ‘to deploy a highly motivated and professional naval force capable of safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime interests and contributing effectively to joint operations in defence of national sovereignty and the maintenance of internal stability,'” he added.