Govt Begins Assessment for New Dam in Plateau, Targets Food Security, Rural Devt

Yemi kosoko in Jos





The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, on Monday led a federal government delegation to Gyelle Community in Amper District, Kanke LGA of Plateau State, to inspect a proposed site for a new dam expected to boost food production, irrigation, power generation and rural development.

Speaking during the visit, Utsev said the project aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to expand water infrastructure nationwide.

“We all know that water is life. That is a fact that is undisputable,” he said. “The mandate given to the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation is to boost food production in the country, to create jobs for our teaming population.”

The minister explained that the Gyelle dam is part of a broader national plan that includes rehabilitation of the Alua Dam in Borno and the development of multiple dams along the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway.

“About 72 dams have been located, identified, some for rehabilitation and some for new construction,” he said.

He added that technical teams would soon begin detailed studies to determine the dam’s size, cost and construction timeline.

APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, who accompanied the minister, described the project as transformational for rural communities.

“These are rural farmers who for years have laboured but today they’ve seen that they’ve elected truly a leader at the national level that feels the pulse of the rural community,” he said.

Community leaders also expressed gratitude. Chairman of the Ngas Elders Forum, Nde Gideon Barde, said the dam’s location would serve multiple surrounding villages.

“What I’m seeing today is almost difficult for me to describe. I never for once thought that at one time I would see something like this,” he said.

Residents highlighted long standing challenges including lack of water, roads, schools and healthcare. “Since I was born, I’ve never seen any good health care here, roads here, and others,” said Dunbe Madangi, a Gyelle resident.

The proposed dam is expected to support irrigation, livestock production, flood control, water supply and hydro power generation once completed.