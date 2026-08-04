First Lady to Wike: Posterity Will Judge You Well for Transforming Abuja

• Lauds him for turning around city gate as model for environmental renewal

•Tasks govs’ wives to mobilise youth for green initiatives

•Wike credits Mrs. Tinubu for project inspiration

Deji Elumoye and Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Monday praised Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike’s contributions to the development of Abuja, declaring that posterity will judge him well for giving the nation’s capital a major facelift.

Speaking at a ceremony at State House, Abuja, to honour the FCT Administration for its environmental initiatives under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Green Nigeria Challenge, the first lady, while hailing Wike for transforming Abuja’s City Gate into a major recreational and environmental landmark, said “posterity will judge you well”.

She described the remodelling of the City Gate as an outstanding example of how neglected public spaces could be converted into attractive recreational centres.

According to her, the project reflects the vision behind the recently concluded Community Category of the Green Nigeria Challenge, designed to encourage communities and youth groups to reclaim abandoned spaces, dumpsites, and other degraded areas.

Mrs. Tinubu said, “The remodelled Abuja City Gate is an excellent example of what abandoned public areas can become: a transformed key national landmark that warmly welcomes all Nigerians and visitors to our nation’s capital.”

She added, “When I saw what he did with the City Gate, my God, unbelievable, unbelievable. I want to thank him. He’s done very well.”

She disclosed, however, that despite a N50 million prize earmarked under the Green Nigeria Challenge to encourage states to reclaim abandoned public spaces and dumpsites, no state participated in that category of the competition.

“It was a N50 million prize money and they didn’t enter. This was supposed to get our youth involved,” she said.

The first lady said the initiative was conceived to complement government’s effort to beautify communities, while promoting healthier environments and improving the quality of life of Nigerians.

Mrs. Tinubu urged wives of state governors to take a more active role in mobilising young people to participate in environmental clubs and sustainability initiatives in schools and tertiary institutions.

She stated, “I’m using this opportunity to appeal to our first ladies: get our young children into the environmental clubs and environmental societies for our youth in tertiary institutions”.

Reminiscing her days as a student, she said, “I remember when I was in the College of Education, I was a member of the Youth Environmental Programme for West Africa. We travelled from Nigeria throughout West Africa by road. It was a memorable experience for us.”

The first lady stressed that environmental stewardship offered young Nigerians an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to national development.

Mrs. Tinubu said, “We have to engage our young people and make sure that they can help build. Everybody has something to contribute to this country. It’s a great country and that’s why we are doing all we can.”

In his address, Wike disclosed that the transformation of Abuja’s City Gate was the initiative of Mrs. Tinubu, saying she challenged the FCT Administration to improve the appearance of the nation’s capital after observing city entrances in other countries.

According to him, “The first lady has to be commended for the FCT keying into the Renewed Hope Green Initiative because she has always said we have to change our environment and create opportunities where people can gather and relax.”

The minister said the first lady had asked him, “why do we travel out and we do not learn anything when we travel? Look at the way our city looks, look at the way city gates in other countries look. Why not do something to change it?”

Wike said the FCT administration subsequently engaged the original designers of the City Gate to produce a new concept that had transformed the site into a vibrant recreational destination.

He said, “Today, by the grace of God, whenever you pass there, even at night, you see people gathered there. There is activity. That is what it is supposed to be.”

The minister also announced plans to replicate the project in Abuja’s Lifecamp area by redesigning an existing green space into another modern recreation centre.

He said, “I’ve also told the First Lady that I want to replicate another one when you go to the Lifecamp area.

“We have a green space where people come to relax, but it doesn’t look tidy or attractive. I’ve directed that it should be redesigned into another recreation centre where people can come and relax. That is what happens in other countries.”

Wike maintained that environmental sustainability remained central to urban development, stating that clean and green surroundings contribute significantly to the attractiveness and liveability of cities.

He said, “Nobody can talk about the development of any country or city where the environment is not clean. When you go to Europe, what attracts you is the beauty, the green environment and the clean surroundings.

“When you put green areas around developments, it looks natural. That is the way we are supposed to live.”

He thanked the first lady for recognising the efforts of the FCT Administration, saying her encouragement has motivated the administration to do more.

Wike stated, “Leadership is about learning. She drew our attention to areas that needed improvement, and instead of complaining, we acted. When leaders point out what needs to be done, the right response is to improve. That is exactly what we have done.”

The highpoint of the ceremony was the presentation of Certificates of Commendation by the first lady to Wike and Minister of State for the FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, on behalf of the Renewed Hope Initiative.