FG: Only 36% of Nigerian Mothers Practice Exclusive Breast Feeding

• UNICEF: Two in three Nigerian babies suffer malnourishment

•ED, Niger State PHCDA: State yet to reach national average for breastfeeding

•Treat breast feeding as investment, Shettima, CS-SUNN tell mothers

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja, Amby Uneze in Owerri and Laleye Dipo in Minna





The federal government has said that Nigeria is yet to attain optimal breastfeeding practices with only 36 percent of the mothers practicing strict exclusive breastfeeding.

While emphasizing the importance of exclusive breastfeeding to child’s development, Vice President, Kashim Shettima described it as a major investment in human capital development that must not be ignored.

He advised breast-feeding mothers to see exclusive breastfeeding as an investment in the future wellbeing of their children.

In a related development, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has raised serious concern over the low rate of exclusive breastfeeding in Nigeria, revealing that two out of every three Nigerian children are not exclusively breastfed and risk being malnourished despite overwhelming scientific evidence the practice is critical to child survival, physical growth, cognitive reasoning, brain development and immune system strengthening.

Meanwhile, on his part, the Executive Director Niger State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Junaidu Inuwa has said that the state is yet to meet the national average for breastfeeding, adding that while the national average is 56% the state has been able to achieve 46%.

Dr. Junaidu Inuwa made this known on Monday at the flag-off of this year’s world breastfeeding week where he also said it is in a bid to meet the average that government organised the sensitisation of mothers on the need for exclusive breastfeeding of their children up to 6 months.

Similarly, the nutrition advocacy group, the Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria, (CS-SUNN) also described exclusive breastfeeding as a foundation for human capital development.

Speaking on Monday during the flagg-off of this year’s World Breastfeeding Week in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Mrs. Daju Kachallom, said the report from National Demographic Health Survey (NDHS) showed that country is yet to meet the template set by the World Health Organization on exclusive breastfeeding.

She said that WHO, which is the World Health Organization and UNICEF, “have recommended any initiation of breastfeeding within the first hour of birth, exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, and continued breastfeeding with appropriate complementary feeding for up to two years or beyond”.

“Breastfeeding remains one of the most effective interventions for improving child survival and development. Yet, optimal breastfeeding practices remain below the end level.

“According to the 2023 to 2024 NDHS, even though 95 percent of mothers breastfeed, but only 36 percent initiate breastfeeding within one hour. Only 29 percent initiate exclusive breastfeed for six months, and only 23 percent continue breastfeeding to 24 months,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary also said that only 21 states in Nigeria have provided for six months of pre-maternity leave.

“Breastfeeding provides complete nutrition, protects against infections, strengthens immunity, supports brain development, and reduces infant mortality.

“These indicators have calculated since 2018, showing that more must be done to these national targets,” she said.

Vice President Kashim Shettima who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Health, Mrs. Uju Rochas Onwuka, said that a breastfed child is a more productive citizen in waiting, adding the matter should be considered as a national investment.

The VP who spoke on the Theme: Breastfeeding for a Sustainable Start in Life: Strengthen What Works!” said: “Behind that gap sits a child whose immunity is weaker than it should be, a mother whose recovery is harder than it should be, and a nation whose human capital is smaller than it should be.

“This is why the vice president has directed that breastfeeding be treated not only as a maternal choice but as a national investment. A breastfed child is a healthier child,” he said.

He said that under the leadership of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the government has made human capital the centerpiece of governance.

“There is no more foundational human capital investment than the first 1,000 days of Nigeria’s child life,” he said.

In his presentation, the Executive Secretary of the Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria, CS-SUNN, Mr. Sunday Okoronkwo, described exclusive breastfeeding as a foundation for human capital development, progressive communities and sustained national prosperity.

“This annual observance is a powerful reminder that breastfeeding is not only a maternal and child health intervention, but it is a foundation for human capital development, progressive communities and sustained national prosperity.

Investing in breastfeeding enables investment in Nigeria’s future,” he said.

Okoronkwo, represented by the Programme Manager, Ridwan Awosanya, urged governments at all levels, the private sector, employers, communities, families and development partners to strengthen the policies, systems and support mechanisms that enable every mother to initiate early, exclusively breastfeed and continue breastfeeding in line with global recommendations.

Meanwhile, worried by this scenario, UNICEF challenged journalists and media organisations to take the lead in championing accurate and sustained advocacy on breastfeeding, describing the media as a strategic partner in changing public attitudes, influencing policies and encouraging mothers and families to embrace optimal infant feeding practices.

The call was made Thursday at a two-day Zonal Media Dialogue on the Dissemination of Key Advocacy Messages for the 2026 World Breastfeeding Week scheduled from August 1 to 7, 2026 with the theme “Breastfeeding for a Sustainable Start in Life: Strengthen What Works.”

The dialogue was organised by UNICEF in collaboration with the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State (BCA), with support from the United States Mission in Nigeria, Child Nutrition Fund (CNF), Gates Foundation and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In his welcome address, the Officer-in-Charge of UNICEF Field Office, Enugu, Dr. Hilary Ozoh, described breastfeeding as one of the most effective and cost-efficient investments any nation can make in securing the future of its children.

He said that breastfeeding provides infants with the best possible start in life by strengthening immunity, improving cognitive development, reducing childhood illnesses and enhancing maternal health, while also contributing significantly to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) relating to health, nutrition, education and poverty reduction.

Dr. Ozoh, however, lamented that many mothers still face significant barriers to exclusive breastfeeding due to misinformation, harmful cultural beliefs, inadequate workplace support and inconsistent public messaging.

Meanwhile, according to the Executive Director Niger State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Junaidu Inuwa: “From the little date we are having, the rate of compliance in Niger is very low breastfeeding in Niger state is about 44 percent, we have not reached the national average

“We are working very hard to reach the national average. It is part of the reason why we are having this sensitisation. The national average is about 56 percent.” Dr. Inuwa said.

Wife of the Niger State Governor, Hajia Fatima Umaru Bago at the forum called on women to vigorously promote exclusive breastfeeding, saying “it will enable them bring up healthy children and enhance babies good start in life.”

Hajia Fatima Bago therefore appealed to women not to give anything apart from the breast milk because the breast milk is rich and sufficient in all the nutrients that the child will need.

The sensitisation was taken to the Senator Idris Kuta Memorial Primary Health Care Centre where the Governor’s wife met with five mothers who just delivered of their babies and donated the sum of N250,000 to each of them as support.

According to her “I am so glad that the five mothers who delivered today are already breastfeeding their babies and I encourage other women to adhere to exclusive breastfeeding for us to have healthy children and a safer future”.

Meanwhile, speaking after a road walk to commemorate the week, Director, Food and Drugs, Niger State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Mr. Daniel Jiya said the essence of commemorating the World Breastfeeding Day was to sensitise women and breastfeeding mothers on the importance and significance of exclusively breastfeeding babies for six months.