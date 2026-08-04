CJN Bans ‘Barrister’ Prefix at Supreme Court

Stories by Steve Aya

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON, has directed Lawyers, court officials and other personnel conducting official business at the Supreme Court, to discontinue the use of the title “Barrister” as a prefix to their names, describing the practice as inconsistent with the standards of professionalism expected at the nation’s Apex Court.

The directive was conveyed in a memorandum dated July 13, 2026, and signed by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Kabir Akanbi. Addressed to litigation staff, legal practitioners, Court Registrars and Lawyers, the circular stated that the directive takes immediate effect and forms part of ongoing efforts to promote professionalism and uniformity in official engagements before the Apex Court.

According to the memorandum, the Chief Justice observed that the use of the title “Barrister” before names in official correspondence and court-related documents is inappropriate. It consequently, directed all affected officers and legal practitioners to discontinue the practice in official correspondence, court records, documents, identity materials and every other official engagement with the Supreme Court.

To ensure effective implementation, the memorandum instructed Heads of Departments and Unit Heads to enforce strict compliance among officers under their supervision. It urged all affected persons to adhere to the directive without exception, stressing that it reflects the professional standards expected within the country’s highest court.

Although the circular did not specify any sanctions for non-compliance, legal observers say the directive is aimed at reinforcing established conventions within the legal profession, where Lawyers are generally identified by their names, academic qualifications or professional rank, such as Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), rather than by the title “Barrister” in formal judicial proceedings and official court documentation.

The latest directive comes amid renewed efforts by legal regulatory institutions, to uphold professional ethics and standards within the legal profession. Only recently, the Council of Legal Education warned prospective Lawyerslawyers against wearing wigs and gowns or presenting themselves as qualified legal practitioners, before they are formally called to the Nigerian Bar, emphasising that only duly enrolled Lawyers are entitled to the privileges of legal practice.

The Supreme Court’s directive is expected to standardise official communication and documentation within the Apex Court, while reinforcing the importance of professional decorum in judicial proceedings. It also underscores the Judiciary determination to preserve the traditions, ethics and institutional integrity of Nigeria’s legal profession, as the Apex Court continues to set the benchmark for legal practice across the country.