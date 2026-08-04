AWLA Unveils Plans for 2026 Conference

The African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA) International Inc. has announced plans for its 2026 International Conference, which will hold in Accra, Ghana, from November 18 to 22, with legal practitioners, Judges, policymakers, gender advocates and development partners from across Africa and the diaspora expected to attend. The Conference, to be held at Palms by Eagles, Airport, Accra, will focus on strengthening collaboration and advancing women’s leadership, access to justice and sustainable development across the continent.

The Conference is themed: “Better Together” and sub-themed “AWLA Beaming Her Light On: Create, Empower, Prosper, Together in Africa”. According to the organisers, the five-day gathering is designed to serve as a platform for deliberations on legal reforms, gender equality, socio-economic development and strategic partnerships aimed at improving the lives of women and vulnerable communities throughout Africa.

President of AWLA International Inc., Mandy Demechi-Asagba, will host the Conference, while the Founder of AWLA and Member of Ghana’s Council of State, H.E. Betty Mould-Iddrisu, will serve as Co-Host. Retired Hon. Justice Nkemdilim Izuako of the United Nations Dispute Tribunal is the Chairperson of the International Conference Planning Committee, with Kristine Lartey, serving as Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee and Country Representative for AWLA Ghana. Ziggy Mukosolu McJossy, is the Secretary of the International Planning Committee.

Speaking on the significance of the Conference, Demechi-Asagba said Africa would be unable to achieve the aspirations of Agenda 2063, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and long-term prosperity if women continued to face discriminatory laws, unequal access to justice and systemic exclusion from leadership and economic opportunities. She said the Association remains committed to accelerating women’s economic empowerment, political participation and financial independence across the continent.

She described AWLA 2026 as a Pan-African solutions-oriented Summit, that would move beyond policy discussions to practical action. According to her, more than 500 participants, including Judges, Jurists, Lawyers, senior officers of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies, policymakers, chief executive officers, technology innovators, traditional rulers and civil society leaders, are expected to participate in the Conference.

The AWLA President said the Conference would provide a platform, for stakeholders to develop practical strategies for dismantling barriers limiting women’s participation in governance, justice administration and economic development. She added that participants would explore ways of strengthening institutions, expanding access to capital and promoting partnerships capable of driving inclusive growth and social justice across Africa.

She disclosed that the Conference would feature six action-oriented plenary sessions expected to produce key outcomes, including a Male Champion for Parity Pledge, a Tech-for-Justice Roadmap and a Pan-African Policy Communiqué to the African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the United Nations (UN). According to her, the resolutions from the Conference are expected to contribute significantly to the advancement of gender equality, justice and sustainable development across the African continent.