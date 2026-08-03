House Committee on Public Petitions Accuse MDAs of Evading Summons

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The House Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has alleged that some ministries, agencies and departments were hindering its efforts to conclusively address complaints brought before it.

Speaking at the Retreat Session of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions organised by the Policy and Legislative Advocacy Centre (PLAC) in Abuja, the Chairman, Hon. Bitrus Kwamoti Laori, said the action of MDAs inhibits the committee’s work.

“Some of them will not allow until we threaten them with arrest before you see them appearing,” he said.

Laori said the committee said has so far received a total of 890 petitions from members of the public since the commencement of the 10th legislative session.

Out of these petitions, he said the Committee on Public Petitions attended to 200, while 70 were have been resolved by the Lower Chamber.

Laori said the House of Representatives has maintained its role as the principal legislative platform for addressing citizens’ grievances

He also said that the Lower Chamber has been working to ensure accountability in public institutions and strengthening public confidence in democratic governance.

“Of course, Public Petitions Committee remains central to promoting transparency, justice, and responsive governance. So far, this committee has received 890 petitions from different segments of citizenry of this country, and we have successfully concluded 200 petitions.

“Out of that, we have presented reports, and of course, out of these reports, the House have considered 70, and the orders are still remaining to be considered,” he said.

Laroti said that the confidence the public has on the Committee is responsible for the increasing volume and complexity of petitions brought before it.

“I would say that because of the confidence the citizens have in this committee, you find out that almost every petition, including domestic petitions, are brought in here. Husband and wife will come to public public petitions committee, you know, for personal domestic matters.

“It’s because the citizens have confidence in this committee, and of course, they saw the finest and transparency in which in how this committee conducts its affairs,” he said.

He said the objectives of the retreat was to identify priority actions for consolidating the committee’s outcomes and strengthening citizens’ engagement during the final year of the 10th National Assembly.

While welcoming the legislators to the Retreat, the Executive Director of PLAC, Mr. Clement Nwankwo said the Public Petitions Committee is perhaps the second most important because it deals with human rights issues

“This committee is very important because, for the ordinary Nigerian, it’s the one committee where you do not have to pay filing fees or get a lawyer to appear for you if you don’t need one or can’t afford one. It’s a committee that opens itself up to citizens across the country,” he said

On his part, the Chief Commissioner/National Ombudsman, Public Complaints Commission, Hon. Bashir Abubakar, expressed the commission will leverage on the efforts of the Public Petitions Committee to ensure that members of are protected from arbitrariness.