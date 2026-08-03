Security: FG Creates Dedicated Safe Schools Department to Coordinate Across 774 LGs

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government has upgraded the Safe Schools Initiative with the establishment of a full-fledged Safe Schools Department within the Federal Ministry of Education to provide strategic leadership, coordination and oversight of school safety programmes nationwide.

The announcement was made during an interactive session with the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on the Safe Schools Initiative, convened to review the implementation of the programme, including the utilisation of appropriated funds, international grants and other external support.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, CON, said the creation of the new department replaces the former Safe Schools Financing Unit previously domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Finance.

He explained that the restructuring reflects the Ministry’s constitutional responsibility for education policy, implementation and monitoring.

“School safety cannot be handled in a fragmented manner. The Safe Schools Initiative has many interconnected components that require a coordinated national approach. The Federal Ministry of Education will provide policy direction, coordinate implementation with states, and ensure that every school benefits from the programme.”

According to the minister, the ministry will now coordinate the Initiative through a unified national framework designed to strengthen implementation, improve accountability and enhance monitoring across Nigeria’s 774 Local Government Areas.

He added the ministry is working closely with the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Department of State Services, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other relevant agencies to develop and implement a comprehensive national framework for safer schools.

Alausa explained that the renewed Safe Schools Initiative extends beyond physical security.

It integrates perimeter fencing, solar-powered lighting, water, sanitation and hygiene facilities, surveillance technology, trained security personnel, technology-driven early warning systems, effective monitoring mechanisms and stronger collaboration among the federal government, state governments, local communities and security agencies.

On accountability, the minister noted that funds under review by the senate committee, including international grants and foreign donations, were disbursed several years before his appointment.

“Government is a continuum. We have a responsibility to account to Nigerians for how public resources have been managed, and we will continue to cooperate fully with the distinguished senate in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities,” he said.

Chairman of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, commended the minister for his consistent cooperation with the National Assembly and respect for parliamentary oversight.

He described Dr. Alausa as a public servant who has demonstrated commitment to transparency and described the ministry’s ongoing reforms as bold initiatives strengthening Nigeria’s education system.

Senator Kalu reaffirmed the committee’s support for efforts aimed at improving the safety of schools, teachers and learners across the country.

Alausa further stated that the establishment of the dedicated department reflects the commitment of the administration of President Bola Tinubu, to ensuring that every Nigerian child, from foundational to tertiary education, has access to a safe, secure and conducive learning environment.

He assured Nigerians that the Federal Ministry of Education will continue to provide leadership, policy direction and strategic partnerships to build a safer and more resilient education system where every child can learn without fear.