Throne Day: US Reaffirms Recognition of Morocco’s Sovereignty Over Sahara

The United States of America has reaffirmed its recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, describing Morocco’s autonomy plan as the only credible basis for resolving the decades-long territorial dispute.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Royal Office of Morocco, the position was conveyed by U.S. President Donald Trump in a message to King Mohammed VI on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of Morocco’s Throne Day.

In the message, Trump said Washington remained firm in its position on the disputed territory.

“The United States is unequivocal: We recognise Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara and support Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution,” he said.

He added that, “Any other path prolongs the status quo and is unacceptable. This dispute must end now, and the United States will continue to push toward that goal.”

The U.S. president also lauded King Mohammed VI’s leadership, describing Morocco as a key partner in promoting regional peace and stability.

“Your Majesty’s wise leadership is an anchor of stability.

“Morocco’s steadfast commitment to peace, combating extremism and safeguarding the security of Americans and Moroccans reflects a valuable partnership for the United States,” Trump said.

While stressing that both countries would deepen cooperation to enhance security in the Sahel region,Trump also pledged stronger economic cooperation, saying he had directed his administration to encourage economic and social development in Morocco, including in Sahara.

According to him, U.S. technology and innovation will continue to support Morocco in strategic sectors such as energy, artificial intelligence, critical minerals and defence.

“Your vision for economic growth opens new prospects for prosperity for both our peoples and economies,” he said.

Describing the relationship between the two countries as one built on centuries of trust and mutual respect,the U.S. president said,“This year, we celebrate 250 years of American history and enduring friendship with Morocco – a bond forged in trust and mutual respect.”

The Royal Office said the message reflected the strength of the strategic partnership between Morocco and the United States as well as reaffirmed Washington’s support for Rabat’s position on the Sahara.