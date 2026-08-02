China Invites Nigeria’s UN Envoy, Jimoh Ibrahim, to Deliver Keynote at Global Maritime Summit

People’s Republic of China has invited the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Ibrahim Folorunsho Jimoh, to deliver the keynote address at a high-level international workshop on sustainable maritime development in Beijing.

The invitation was conveyed in an official diplomatic note issued by the Permanent Mission of the People’s Republic of China to the United Nations and addressed to the Permanent Mission of Nigeria in New York.

According to the statement signed by the United Nations Office of the Permanent Representative in New York, Ambassador Jimoh will participate in the “China Practice Training Series of United Nations Sustainable Development: Workshop on High-Quality Development of Maritime Economy,” scheduled to hold in China from August 4 to 10, 2026.

China described the Nigerian envoy’s acceptance of the invitation to attend the workshop as a reflection of the strong diplomatic ties and growing cooperation between both countries.

The Chinese Mission noted that Ambassador Jimoh’s wealth of diplomatic experience informed its decision to invite him to deliver the keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the global event.

The address is expected to focus on international cooperation in advancing the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 14 (Life Below Water), while highlighting collaborative approaches to achieving sustainable maritime economic development.

The Mission expressed confidence that the Nigerian diplomat’s presentation would enrich discussions at the workshop and contribute significantly to its success.

The international gathering is expected to bring together diplomats, policymakers, maritime experts and development stakeholders from different countries to exchange ideas on promoting high-quality maritime economic development and strengthening global partnerships.

The development comes as the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues to place economic diplomacy and strategic international partnerships at the heart of Nigeria’s foreign policy.

Through sustained engagement with global partners, the Federal Government has intensified efforts to attract foreign direct investment, deepen trade relations and expand cooperation in critical sectors, including the blue economy, infrastructure, energy, technology and maritime development.

Ambassador Ibrahim’s participation at the Beijing summit presents another opportunity to project Nigeria’s economic reform agenda before a global audience while reinforcing the country’s commitment to sustainable development and multilateral cooperation.

His keynote address is expected to showcase Nigeria’s vast maritime potential, investment opportunities and commitment to international partnerships, further complementing the Tinubu administration’s drive to position the country as a preferred destination for global investment, trade and sustainable economic growth.

The invitation is widely seen as a recognition of Ambassador Jimoh’s diplomatic credentials and Nigeria’s increasing influence in multilateral engagements, further reinforcing the country’s growing profile in global diplomacy and international development initiatives.