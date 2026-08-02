Power is Temporary, Ex-governor Jang Tells Politicians

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Former Plateau State governor, Senator Jonah Jang, yesterday delivered a sobering message to Nigeria’s political class and citizens, warning that political power is temporary and that only character, faith and service to humanity endure.

Jang spoke in Jos, Plateau State, during the public presentation of his autobiography, “From Airman to Politics,” held as part of activities marking his 80th birthday celebration.

Reflecting on eight decades of life, military service and politics, the former governor said time had taught him that the pursuit of power, fame and wealth should never overshadow integrity and one’s relationship with God.

“As I look back over these eighty years, I have come to appreciate one enduring truth: positions come and go; power is temporary; fame fades; wealth cannot satisfy the deepest longings of the human heart.

“What remains is character, faith, service to humanity and our relationship with God,” Jang said.

He urged politicians and public officeholders to focus on leaving a legacy of integrity and selfless service rather than becoming consumed by the pursuit of political office and material possessions.

Addressing young Nigerians, Jang called on them to embrace Christ while they still have the opportunity, stressing that worldly success alone cannot guarantee fulfillment.

“Life is far greater than political office, wealth or recognition. All these things will one day pass away. Our ultimate goal should be to spend eternity with Christ. That is the greatest achievement any human being can ever attain,” he said.

Explaining the motivation behind his autobiography, the former governor disclosed that he never intended to write the book until his son, Yakubu, repeatedly persuaded him to document his experiences for future generations.

According to him, the autobiography was also written to provide an accurate account of his public life and to address misconceptions surrounding many of his decisions in office.

“Some were based on incomplete information, while others created misconceptions and controversies that continue even while I am still alive.

“This book is not written to settle scores or attack anyone. Rather, it is an honest effort to place events in their proper context, explain the circumstances under which certain decisions were taken and present the facts as I experienced them,” he stated.

Jang used the occasion to acknowledge those who played significant roles in his public life, expressing gratitude to former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd.), for appointing him Military Governor of Benue and Gongola states, saying the opportunity shaped his career in public service.