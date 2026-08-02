Military Foils Abduction Plot in Borno, Rescues 31 as ISWAP Commander’s Wife, Son Surrender to Troops

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have foiled an attempted mass abduction by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and rescued 31 civilians during a swift military operation along the Buratai–Kamuya Road in Biu Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

Acting Media Information Officer of OPHK, Capt. Mohammed Goni disclosed this in a statement yesterday, saying the operation underscored the military’s growing reliance on real-time intelligence and rapid-response capabilities to counter insurgent attacks.

Goni said troops of the 135 Special Forces Battalion at Dutsen Kura detected the terrorists at about 3:45 p. m. Acting on the intelligence, the battalion immediately deployed a Quick Response Force, which pursued the terrorists towards the Mangari-Dora general area.

“The troops made contact with the insurgents and engaged them with effective fire, compelling the terrorists to abandon the abducted civilians and the four civilian vehicles before fleeing into the surrounding bush in disarray.

All 31 abducted civilians were rescued unharmed, while the four civilian vehicles were recovered intact,” Goni said.

He added that troops subsequently secured the area and carried out follow- up exploitation operations to prevent the insurgents from regrouping, with no further contact recorded.

According to him, the rescued civilians and recovered vehicles were escorted to Buratai, where the victims reclaimed their vehicles and continued their journey safely.

In a separate operation, Goni said troops of the 5 Brigade arrested six suspected terrorist collaborators in Damasak, Borno State, on July 27.

Preliminary investigations, he said, revealed that the suspects allegedly generated funds for Boko Haram/ISWAP through the procurement and sale of cattle at designated markets in Gubio, Damasak and Ajuwango.

According to the statement, items recovered from the suspects included a Volkswagen Golf, vehicle keys, four mobile phones, cow meat, and N317,317,950.

Goni also disclosed that the wife and 11-year-old son of a senior ISWAP finance operative surrendered to troops of the 3 Battalion through Kusuma Village on July 29.

He recalled that the ISWAP commander, who reportedly served as the group’s Chief Finance Officer in Jubillaram, had surrendered to troops on July 25.

“The two individuals have been screened and are undergoing further profiling in line with established procedures,” he said.

Goni reaffirmed Operation Hadin Kai’s commitment to sustaining intelligence-driven and offensive operations to dismantle terrorist logistics and financial networks, while encouraging willing insurgents and their families to surrender.

He also urged members of the public to continue providing credible, timely intelligence to support ongoing military efforts to restore lasting peace, security, and stability across the North-east.