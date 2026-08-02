Oriire Abduction: Judicial Commission Invites Memoranda from Public

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Judicial Commission of Enquiry established by the Oyo State Government to investigate and determine the circumstances surrounding the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in the Esinele and Yawota communities of Oriire Local Government Area (LGA) of the state has called on members of the public with relevant information to submit written memoranda to the commission.

This announcement was contained in a public notice signed by the commission’s Secretary, Mrs. Olamide Sandra Tella.

According to the notice, memoranda should include any relevant information, facts, evidence, or materials relating to the abduction, covering, where applicable: “The circumstances leading to and surrounding the incident; the circumstances of the abduction and subsequent developments; information on the security situation before, during, and after the incident; any acts, omissions, or circumstances that may have contributed to the occurrence; the response of relevant authorities, institutions, communities, or individuals to the incident; and Recommendations considered appropriate for preventing a recurrence of similar incidents.”

The notice further stated that persons submitting memoranda should provide their full names, contact details, and any supporting documents or materials, where applicable.

“All memoranda should be addressed to: The Secretary, Judicial Commission of Enquiry into the Abduction of Students and Teachers in Esinele and Yawota Communities, Oriire Local Government Area, Oyo State.”

According to the commission, submissions may be made physically at the commission’s Secretariat, while all memoranda must be submitted on or before August 14, 2026.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, inaugurated the Judicial Commission of Enquiry on Friday to investigate the circumstances surrounding the recent abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in the state.