Uzodimma, Barau Convene Strategic Meeting of APC Council Ahead of August 15 Osun Governorship Poll

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Campaign Council set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the forthcoming Osun State governorship election has summoned an emergency meeting as the ruling party intensifies preparations ahead of the August 15 poll.

The meeting, scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026, is expected to bring together all members of the campaign council for what party leaders described as a crucial strategy session to strengthen the APC’s final push before the election.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Campaign Council, the meeting will be held at the Kano State Governor’s Lodge, 30 Jose Marti Street, Asokoro, Abuja, by 3:00 p.m.

The National Campaign Council is chaired by the Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma. At the same time, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, serves as the secretary.

The invitation directed all members of the council to attend the meeting, signaling the importance the party attaches to the final phase of its campaign in Osun State.

Part of the notice read: “All Members of the National Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Osun State Governorship Election are invited to the meeting of the council.”

Although the agenda was not disclosed, party sources said the meeting is expected to review the campaign’s progress, fine-tune mobilization strategies, and coordinate the deployment of party leaders and stakeholders ahead of the governorship election.

The emergency session underscores the APC leadership’s determination to consolidate its campaign efforts and ensure effective coordination among members of the national campaign council as the contest enters its decisive stage.

The meeting will be presided over by Uzodimma, with Barau coordinating proceedings in his capacity as the council’s secretary.

Both leaders are expected to brief members on campaign activities and the party’s strategy for the final days leading to the election.