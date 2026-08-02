Ladi Adebutu’s Twin Dream: Ogun Government House and a Palace in Odogbolu

If there is one dream that has defined the political journey of businessman and politician, Ladi Adebutu, it is his relentless quest to occupy the highest office in Ogun State. Ask the son of the legendary lottery magnate, Chief Kessington Adebutu, what remains his greatest ambition, and the answer comes without hesitation: to become Governor of Ogun State.

For years, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart has pursued that ambition with uncommon determination, surviving political storms, electoral disappointments and fierce rivalries, all in the hope that 2027 will finally deliver the coveted prize.

But Society Watch can reveal that the governorship race is only one of two grand projects currently consuming the attention of the Iperu-born politician.

The second is far more personal. Adebutu is racing against time to complete what insiders describe as his dream residence in Odogbolu, Ogun State. While many have wondered why he chose to erect such an imposing estate outside his ancestral hometown of Iperu, those familiar with the family history say the decision is deeply sentimental. His late mother, Dame Caroline Adebutu, hailed from Odogbolu, a community where the former lawmaker enjoys considerable goodwill and where he has also been honoured with a respected traditional chieftaincy title.

Sources close to the project disclosed that Adebutu has instructed contractors and artisans to work around the clock to ensure the sprawling estate is completed well ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Those privileged to have seen the expansive property speak of an architectural masterpiece that effortlessly blends elegance, luxury and contemporary design. With its imposing profile and palatial ambience, the residence has already become a subject of quiet admiration within Ogun’s political and social circles.

Insiders believe the mansion is more than just a private home. Beyond its obvious grandeur, it is said to have been conceived as a strategic operational base from which Adebutu would coordinate political activities in Ogun’s eastern axis, and, should fate smile on his long-held ambition in 2027, a fitting retreat away from the bustle of the Government House in Abeokuta.