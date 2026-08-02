Kayode Are Joins ECD’s Ambassadors Advisory Board

The Executive Council on Diplomacy (ECD) has announced that Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Kayode Are, has joined its Ambassadors Advisory Board.

Are, a retired Nigerian Army Colonel, served as Director General of the Nigerian Department of State Services (DSS) from 1999 to 2007. He also briefly served as National Security Adviser in 2010 before his appointment as Nigeria’s ambassador to the United States by President Bola Tinubu in January 2026.

He officially assumed his diplomatic duties in Washington in May after presenting his letter of credence to United States President Donald Trump at the White House.

In the announcement, ECD welcomed Ambassador Are to the Advisory Board, describing him as its newest member.

The Ambassadors Advisory Board is co-chaired by Dr. Elsie S. Kanza of the Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania, and Iztok Mirošič of the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia.

Established in 1962, the Executive Council on Diplomacy is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization that brings together diplomats, business executives and policymakers to build lasting personal connections while learning from one another and from renowned expert guests through candid, off-the-record discussions.

The ECD is committed to enriching the knowledge of diplomats in Washington, D.C., by providing a platform that goes beyond traditional networking.

Through engaging events and insightful discussions led by diverse speakers, the council seeks to deepen ambassadors’ understanding of American political, economic, social and cultural dynamics, thereby fostering informed perspectives and meaningful connections.