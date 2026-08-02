Filmmaker, Joseph Okechukwu Makes Powerful Return with Historical Drama Properties of The Gods, Starring Legendary Pete Edochie

After an eight-year hiatus from filmmaking, acclaimed Nollywood actor, writer, director and producer Joseph Okechukwu also known as King Joe Okechukwu returns to the big screen with Properties of the Gods, a sweeping historical drama set for nationwide theatrical release on September 4, 2026, with Nile Entertainment distributing the film across cinemas nationwide.

For many movie lovers, King Joe Okechukwu will always be remembered as Amadi in the beloved Nollywood classic, Alice My First Lady. After years away from the spotlight, he returns with what is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious films of his career; a powerful exploration of history, identity, love and the enduring weight of tradition.

Four years in the making, Properties of the Gods is a visually rich historical drama that delves into one of the most enduring conversations in Igbo history—the Osu caste system. Through compelling storytelling and unforgettable performances, the film explores inherited identity, forbidden love, family loyalty and the lingering consequences of centuries-old traditions.

The film boasts an exceptional ensemble cast led by Pete Edochie, Joseph Okechukwu, Enyinna Nwigwe, Maria Chike Benjamin, Zack Orji, Hilda Dokubo, Elvina Ibru, Linc Edochie, Jennifer Eliogu, Obi Okoli, Ofia Mbaka, and the late Onyeka Onwenu in one of her final screen performances.

Speaking about the film, King Joe Okechukwu said: “This is more than a film to me—it is a story that needed to be told. Properties of the Gods challenges us to confront the parts of our history we often avoid discussing, while reminding us of our shared humanity. Returning to filmmaking after several years away has been both emotional and rewarding, and I am grateful to everyone who believed in this vision. My hope is that audiences will leave the cinema entertained, deeply moved and inspired to continue conversations that can help shape a more compassionate society.”

With breathtaking cinematography, powerful performances and a story that bridges history with contemporary relevance, Properties of the Gods is poised to become one of the year’s most significant Nigerian cinematic releases. Distributed nationwide by Nile Entertainment, Properties of the Gods opens in cinemas across Nigeria on September 4, 2026, with international screenings in Ghana, the United Kingdom, and other territories to follow.

A familiar face in Nollywood since 1997, Okechukwu has built an impressive career spanning nearly three decades, featuring in well over 100 films including I Swear, I Swear 2, Price of Deceit, Rituals, Mark of the Beast, Karishika 2, Billionaires Club 3 and numerous other acclaimed productions.

Before pursuing acting full-time, Okechukwu worked in the corporate sector as a salesperson while nurturing his passion for storytelling. His dedication to the craft later took him to the New York Film Academy in the United States, where he studied filmmaking, laying the foundation for his work as a writer, director and producer.

Beyond his achievements as an actor, Okechukwu has also established himself behind the camera, having previously written, produced and directed feature film projects. Following his last filmmaking project in 2017, Properties of the Gods marks his long-awaited return with a story that is both deeply personal and culturally significant.