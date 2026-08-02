Defence Minister Lauds Otti’s Investment in Security, Unveils S’ east Basketball Championship Initiative

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd), has commended Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, for his visionary leadership and strategic investment in national security following the inauguration of the newly constructed Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Administrative Complex in Umuahia.

He also announced plans to establish a South-east regional basketball championship to discover and nurture grassroots talent across the region.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony alongside Governor Otti and the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, Musa described the project as a practical demonstration of how state governments can meaningfully strengthen Nigeria’s national security architecture.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Defence, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the minister said: “National security is a shared responsibility.

“While the Armed Forces are constitutionally mandated to defend the nation, achieving lasting peace and stability requires active collaboration among all tiers of government, security agencies and citizens. This facility is an important investment in the effectiveness, operational planning and readiness of the Nigerian Air Force.”

Musa said modern military operations depend on efficient administrative facilities to enhance coordination, personnel management and strategic decision-making.

He also praised NAF officers, airmen and airwomen for their commitment to defending the nation.

Charging Air Force personnel deployed in Abia, he said: “I want to charge the Air Force personnel coming here to make Abia State a better place. We do not want to hear that you are causing problems for the civilian population. Abia is good—make it better, and ensure your presence brings peace and safety to the people.”

The minister noted that the inauguration followed the 60th anniversary commemoration of the late Major General Aguiyi Ironsi and the maiden South-east Security Summit, assuring them that resolutions reached at the summit would be implemented.

“What we are promising is that the South-east Security Summit will not be just a talk show. Whatever was agreed upon will be fully implemented to guarantee long-term peace and economic prosperity,” he said.

Governor Otti, in an address titled ‘Security is a Right,’ said the project reflected his administration’s commitment to keeping Abia residents safe and thanked President Bola Tinubu for facilitating the Nigerian Air Force’s presence in the state.

Air Marshal Aneke also thanked the governor, assuring him the judicious use of the facility.

In a related development, Musa announced plans for a South-east Regional Basketball Championship after visiting an inaugural multi-age basketball camp organised by the Crossover Foundation and the Achiuwa brothers in Umuahia.

He donated N2 million to support the camp, urged parents to encourage organised sports, and disclosed that the Armed Forces would introduce targeted sports recruitment initiatives for promising young athletes.