Clear Path Travels Begins Operations as Virtual Relocation Consultancy

A new virtual relocation and travel consultancy, Clear Path Travels, has commenced operations, offering relocation planning and travel advisory services to individuals and families seeking opportunities abroad.

The company, founded by Gladys Nkechi Megai and Adeniyi Saka, said it aims to provide guidance on international relocation through virtual consultations and personalised planning.

Speaking on the launch, Co-founder Gladys Megai said the company was established to help clients better understand the relocation process and make informed decisions.

According to her, the consultancy will provide support from the planning stage through settlement in destination countries.

Operating as a virtual platform, the company said it will offer services to clients irrespective of their location.

Its services include relocation consultations, study-abroad guidance, travel planning, accommodation support, airport transfer coordination, settlement guidance and post-relocation support.

Co-founder Adeniyi Saka said the company intends to provide tailored advisory services based on the specific needs of individual clients.

He noted that international relocation often involves multiple administrative and logistical processes, making access to reliable information and professional guidance increasingly important.

The launch comes amid sustained interest among Nigerians in overseas education, employment and migration opportunities, a trend that has contributed to the growth of relocation advisory and travel consultancy services in recent years.