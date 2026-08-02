2027: Atiku, Kashim Imam Inaugurate State Campaign Coordinators, Target 20m Votes 

• I’m not contesting for office privileges – Ex-VP

•Rallies young Nigerians against vote-buying, others

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, in company of his prominent political ally, Kashim Imam and founding National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Ralph Nwosu, have inaugurated state coordinators for the RiseUpNaija Movement (RUN), asking the group to work towards mobilizing up to 20 millions votes for the presidential candidate of the ADC.

This is coming as the former VP declared that he is not seeking office for its privileges but to see a country “capable of becoming – a nation where leadership is accountable, institutions are strong, opportunities are abundant and every citizen, regardless of background, has a fair chance to succeed.”

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at the RiseUpNaija Movement (RUN) leadership retreat, Atiku urged the youths to participate actively, refuse to sell their votes and defend the process, adding that “If millions of young Nigerians participate peacefully, vote responsibly and defend the integrity of the process, no amount of money can overcome the collective will of the people.”

The RISE UP NAIJA Movement comprises of young men and women from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), among others.

The former vice president told the youthful large gathering that he has spent the better part of his life fighting for democracy, justice and the progress of Nigeria, adding that time has given him experience, but it has not diminished his conviction.

“The fire that inspired me as a young student activist still burns today because every day I see millions of young Nigerians denied opportunities that should have been theirs.

“I stand before you today not merely as a former Vice President or an elder statesman, but as a lifelong democrat who has never stopped believing that Nigeria can become the great nation its people deserve.”

Speaking on the role of young Nigerians in building a new democratic country, Atiku said: “The current political establishment often looks at young Nigerians and sees a restless population to be managed, manipulated or mobilised only during elections.

“I see something entirely different; I see the greatest national asset Nigeria has ever produced; I see innovators building world-class businesses from laptops and mobile phones; I see young farmers feeding communities despite enormous odds; I see creators, engineers, doctors, teachers, entrepreneurs, artisans and professionals proving every day that the Nigerian spirit cannot be defeated.

“Unfortunately, I also see enormous talent trapped by poor leadership. I see graduates searching endlessly for jobs that do not exist.

“I see entrepreneurs spending more money on diesel than on expanding their businesses.

“I see brilliant young people leaving Nigeria, not because they have stopped loving their country, but because they no longer believe their country loves them back.”

While asking the youths to vote for integrity and competence in 2027, the ADC presidential candidate said: “In 2027, let us vote for competence. Let us vote for character. Let us vote for ideas. Let us vote for the future.

“Your vote is far more valuable than any amount of money a politician can offer. Do not exchange four years of your future for one afternoon of inducement,” Atiku said.

“A bag of rice will disappear. A few thousand naira will be spent. A campaign T-shirt will eventually fade. But the consequences of electing incompetent leadership will remain with you long after the campaign has ended,” he said.

While inaugurating the state coordinator, the Convener of Rise Up Naija Movement, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, challenged them to intensify membership registration and establish structures across the country, saying “Our target is to have 20 millions active voters to deliver our candidate in 2027.”

‎He announced a competition among states, promising a special prize for the state that records the highest membership within one month.

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“We must have a presence in every polling unit. Our target is to have at least 100 members in every polling unit,” Ibrahim-Imam said.

“We must have a presence in every polling unit. Our target is to have at least 100 members in every polling unit,” he noted.

Ibrahim-Imam stressed that with about 176,000 polling units nationwide, achieving the target would produce at least 17.6 million registered members for the movement.

‎He said Adamawa currently ranked first in membership registration and encouraged other states to surpass it.

Earlier in his welcome address, ‎Chairman of the Rise Up Naija Coordinating Council, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, said the movement was established to restore citizens’ confidence in democracy and mobilise Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general election.

‎Yakasai said the movement, which started from a small gathering in the residence of its founder, Kashim Imam, had expanded to all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

‎He said the retreat was aimed at strengthening the movement’s structures from the national level down to polling units across the country.

Our responsibility is very clear. We must build an organisation that is active not only at the national level but in every state, every local government, every ward, and ultimately every polling unit across Nigeria,” he said.

‎According to him, the grassroots structures would become “one of the greatest assets” to the ADC and Atiku Abubakar’s presidential bid in 2027.

‎Yakasai said the movement’s support for Atiku was based on “principle, not personality,” arguing that Nigeria needed competent leadership, economic recovery, national unity and improved security.

‎He urged members to build trust in their communities, recruit credible Nigerians into the movement and work closely with the ADC to achieve its objectives.