Lagos West District Assemblies of God Nigeria Holds Annual Prayer Conference August 5

The Lagos West District of the Assemblies of God Nigeria will start its annual Grace and Prayer Conference with theme, ‘El-Shaddai (The Almighty God)’ from Wednesday, August 5th and runs through to Sunday, August 9, which is the grand finale.

According to the organisers, “This year marks the 3rd edition of this special programme, a vision of the District Superintendent of Assemblies of God Lagos West District, Rev. Ehis Edoror, PhD. It’s a time for the outpouring of blessings upon genuine and hungry seekers of God.

“The programme holds in four zones (venues) namely, Akowonjo Zone, Ejigbo Zone, Ikotun Zone and Isolo Zone.

“Apart from Rev. Ehis Edoror PhD, other speakers lined up for the programme include Rev. Emmanuel Ifezue, PhD, Rev Gentle Shedrack, Rev. (Mrs.) Oluchi Kanu, Evang. O. Prince Agwuncha.

“Grace and Glory Conference which has witnessed awesome testimonies since inception holds 6p.m. on weekdays while the grand finale on Sunday 9th August commences from 11a.m. across the four zones. The CPC Chairman, Rev. Uka Joseph is upbeat that this year’s edition will be the best ever going by the plans and prayers that have been put into organising it.”