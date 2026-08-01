Diamonds and Pearls Travels Wins at Kenya Airways First Holiday Packages Award

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Diamonds and Pearls Travels has emerged as the first runners up in the bestselling holiday packages category at the first Kenya Airways Holiday Awards Nite in Lagos.

In addition, the airline presented to the Lagos-based travel company a Certificate of Recognition in appreciation of the travel company’s outstanding sales performance and collaboration throughout 2025.

Both awards were received by the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Diamonds and Pearls Travels Ltd, Mrs. Wonuola Olatunde-Lamidi, who attended the ceremony alongside her co- founder and Managing Partner, Mr. David Olatunde-Lamidi.

The awards acknowledged Diamonds and Pearls’ exceptional sales of holiday packages across the airline’s destination network and maintained strong collaboration in driving tourism growth.

The travel company has been organising group trips to destinations including Qatar, Kenya, Singapore, Vietnam, Egypt, Europe and Seychelles, earning the recognition for consistent delivery of holiday packages and its growing role as a trade partner for Kenya Airways in Nigeria.

“This recognition from Kenya Airways shows the trust our clients place in us and the effort our team puts into crafting travel experiences,” Mr. Olatunde-Lamidi said, “To be named first runner-up among so many travel partners, is humbling. It tells us we are on the right path.”

While speaking at the award night, Kenya Airways managers reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to the Nigerian market and also talked about the airline’s strategy to boost capacity and connectivity by increasing its frequency to six times weekly to Lagos.

The Country Manager, Mr. James Nganga, acknowledged the role of the travel companies doing business with the airline in Nigeria. He said, “We are enhancing our connectivity out of Lagos. We are also supporting more business into Kenya because we feel there are a lot of opportunities. We are promoting Kenya as a holiday destination and more recently as a medical destination in partnership with Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.”