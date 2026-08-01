Be Good Ambassadors of De-Gloryland College, Proprietress Charges Class of 2026

Charles Ajunwa

The Proprietress of De-Gloryland College, Pastor Maryann Igbinovia, has charged the Class of 2026 to be good ambassadors of the school, emphasising that the world is looking for men and women who are honest, responsible, hardworking, responsible, compassionate, and who are not ashamed to serve God.

Pastor Igbinovia, who gave the charge at the Class of 2026 graduation ceremony held at the school’s Main Hall, Ejigbo, Lagos, commended parents and teachers for their support, noting that every lesson the outgoing students have learnt helped to prepare them for the future that lies ahead.

The proprietress whose address was presented virtually, said she would have loved to be physically present to embrace the outgoing students, whom she said some came into the school shy, playful, quiet, learned, grown, made mistakes, picked up themselves and become stronger.

“Today, as I think of what you have become, my heart is full of gratitude to God. You have never been just students, you are my children. Every success you recorded made me happy.

Every struggle caused concerns. Every prize you won. Every examination you wrote.

Every school activity you executed. Every correction you received. And every lesson you learned has helped to prepare you for the future that lies ahead.

“As you leave this school, remember that what truly matters is not just the certificate you receive today, but the kind of person you become tomorrow. Good characters may take you further than intelligence alone. The world is looking for men, for young people who are honest, responsible, hardworking, compassionate, and who are not ashamed to serve God.

“Life may not always be easy. There will be days when things don’t go as planned. You may feel a disappointment. Failure often means you will lose heart. Those moments do not mean God has forgotten you. Sometimes there are things He uses to prepare you for something greater. Keep believing. Keep praying and keep kneeling for God. Please don’t spend your life comparing yourself with others.

“Everyone has a different journey. Focus on the plan that God has prepared for you. And trust Him to lead you at the right time. As you move on to universities, colleges, businesses, careers, and whatever life takes you, move on to the values you garnered from here. Be truthful. Be humble. Be respectful. Be diligent. Let people know you by your integrity. Success means very little if it costs you your lifetime. Choose your friends wisely. Never be afraid to say no when others are going in the wrong direction. Protect your name because a good reputation is one of the greatest treasures you will ever have.

“Always remember, your great success is not measured only by money, fame, or position. It is measured by the life you touch, the people you love, and the difference you bring wherever God places you. Never stop learning. Keep asking questions. Keep improving yourself. Read good books. Listen more than you speak. Work hard. Pray in all season. Be grateful for every opportunity. Never stop improving.”

She added, “To our dear parents and guardians, thank you for believing in us and allowing us to be part of your children’s lives. We know the sacrifices you have made to bring them this far, and we do not take them for granted. Thank you for your trust, your prayer, your encouragement, and your support through the years. You will reap the good fruits of your labour.

“To our teachers and every member of staff, thank you. Thank you for your patience, your

commitment, and your consistency. You have done much more than teach subjects. You have helped to build lives, and I pray that God will reward every effort you have made.

“My dear graduating students, never forget this school. This place will always be your home. We will always be happy to hear about your progress. Celebrate your achievements. And pray for your success. I look forward to the day, I will hear that one of you has become an outstanding doctor, an engineer, a lawyer, a teacher, a successful entrepreneur, a scientist, a minister of the gospel, or a leader making a positive difference in our nation and beyond. Nothing will make me happier than hearing that you are doing well and living the life that you have chosen.

“My prayer for you is simple. May the Lord God before you and make every crooked path straight. May He protect you wherever you go. May he give you wisdom to make the right decision, strength when life becomes difficult, favour with God and with people, and the grace to fulfill the purpose from which

He created you. Though I may not be with you today, never doubt that you are loved. I believe in every one of you, and I will continue to pray for you. God bless you abundantly.”

The Director of Gloryland Group of Schools and Principal of the College, Mrs. Deborah Osayomwanbo and Mrs. Sophia Onojaefe, respectively, prayed and implored the Class of 2026 to continue to put into practice all the experience garnered from the school as they further their education.

The outgoing head girl, Petra Njoku, in her valedictory speech noted that it was an emotional moment she will cherish forever.

“As we gather to mark the end of this remarkable chapter of our lives, I am reminded that every beginning eventually leads to an ending, and every ending opens the door to a new beginning. Our years in this school have been filled with lessons that go far beyond the classroom. We have learned the value of discipline, hard work, integrity, resilience, friendship, and perseverance. These lessons have shaped us into the young men and women we are today.

“On behalf of the graduating class, I express our deepest gratitude to our principal and the entire management for providing us with a safe and conducive environment for learning. To our dedicated teachers, thank you for the patience, sacrifices, encouragement, and commitment to our success. You have done more than teach us subjects. You have inspired us to believe in ourselves, challenged us to reach greater heights, and

prepared us for the future.

“To our parents and guardians, words cannot fully express our appreciation. Thank you for your endless love, prayers, sacrifices, and unwavering support. You stood by us through every challenge, celebrated every achievement, and constantly reminded us that success comes with determination and hard work. We are deeply grateful for all you have done.

“To my fellow graduating students, today is not just the end of our secondary school journey, but the beginning of greater opportunities and responsibilities. The future before us is full of possibilities. Let us step into it with confidence, courage, humility, and determination. There will be obstacles along the way, but let us remember that every challenge is an opportunity to grow. Let us continue to uphold the values our school has instilled in us and strive to make a positive difference wherever life takes us.

“To our dear juniors, make the most of every opportunity the school offers. Study diligently, respect your teachers, support one another, and participate actively in school activities.

Time passes quickly, and before you know it, you too will be standing where we are today.

Build memories that you will always be proud of.

“As I conclude, I thank everyone who has supported me throughout my journey as the head girl. Stepping into this school has been one of the greatest honours of my life, and I will always carry the memories, friendships, and lessons I have gained here. Though we leave this proud school behind, we will always remain proud ambassadors of our beloved school. May we continue to pursue excellence, serve with integrity, and make our families, our school, and our nation proud,” she said.

In his remarks, the head boy, Goodness Ogunsanya, said the Class of 2026 is stronger and ready for the future.

He thanked the proprietress for running with the vision of the school.

“I thank our amiable director, who is always feeding us with the word of God and values of life. And our principal, who has always been a mother to us, that cares about us and always looking out for us. To our teachers, your patience, guidance, and education has helped us get to where we are today. You taught us discipline, resilience, and the act of never giving up.

“To our parents and guardians, we are forever indebted to you for your sacrifices to us, and make sure that we always have the best of prayers. Today’s success belongs to you as much as it belongs to us. My fellow graduands, we have shared unforgettable memories, laughed at disasters, sat together during exams. We came in as individuals but we are leaving here as family.”

He also enjoined junior students to be hardworking and take the school to greater heights. “As we step into the next stage of life, let us remember that success is not only by talent, it’s by hard work, resilience, and believing in oneself. The world out there is full of opportunities, but also full of challenges. So, I implore us that we should face the challenges with courage and determination. Do not be afraid to dream big. Do not be afraid to fail. For every great achievement begins with the decision to try. As the head boy, I’m proud of each and every one of you. Believe in yourself. This is only the beginning. May we go forward and make a difference in the world,” he said.

The event started with procession by the Class of 2026, national and school anthems, College declaration, choreography by Junior and senior classes, drama presentation, annual News bulletin, valedictory hymn, graduands’ dance with their parents and presentation of gifts. The primary six graduation ceremony earlier took place in the same venue.

The Vice Principal, Mr. Godswill Orobosheri, Assistant Headmistress, Mrs. Jacinta Ogbuagu, guests and parents attended the graduation ceremony.