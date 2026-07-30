When Appropriation is Mistaken For Expenditure

By Tanimu Yakubu





I. THE CONSTITUTIONAL ERROR

Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno has argued that the Executive’s failure to spend the budget as appropriated amounts to a breach of law sufficiently grave to justify impeachment. The concern is understandable. Citizens expect budgets to produce roads, hospitals, schools, security and other public services. Whenever appropriated funds appear not to translate into visible public benefits, suspicion naturally follows. In every democracy, Parliament is entitled to ask why money voted by the representatives of the people has not produced the results that those representatives intended.

The concern rests on an incorrect assumption. The argument proceeds as though an Appropriation Act creates not merely the authority to spend but a legal obligation to spend every sum appropriated. Once that assumption is accepted, every departure from complete implementation appears to be evidence of executive disobedience. The Constitution, however, does not establish such a system. It never has.

An appropriation is one stage in the management of public finance. It is not the whole of public finance. Between legislative approval and the payment of public money stands an elaborate constitutional structure deliberately designed to ensure that public funds leave the Treasury only when every legal, financial and administrative condition has been satisfied. To collapse that entire structure into the single act of appropriation is to mistake the beginning of the process for its completion.

The issue goes to the structure of constitutional government. Legislatures authorise expenditure; they do not execute it. Treasuries manage cash; they do not legislate. Procurement authorities determine whether contracts have been lawfully awarded; they do not appropriate funds. Auditors determine whether expenditure complied with the law; they do not decide whether expenditure should occur. Every institution performs a separate constitutional function because public money belongs to the people and not to any one arm of government.

II. WHAT AN APPROPRIATION REALLY IS

Much of the present controversy arises because the word appropriation has gradually acquired a meaning that the Constitution does not give it. In ordinary conversation, people often speak as though Parliament, by appropriating money, has already caused that money to be spent. The law recognises no such equivalence. An appropriation is neither expenditure nor payment. It is the legal authority to incur expenditure if, and only if, every other constitutional and statutory condition governing the use of public funds has also been satisfied.

This allocation of responsibilities is deliberate and is not peculiar to Nigeria. It is one of the oldest principles of public finance. Legislatures determine the purposes for which public money may lawfully be used. They do not administer the Treasury, negotiate contracts, verify claims or release cash. Those responsibilities belong to other institutions established for precisely that purpose. The arrangement is deliberate: it protects both the public purse and the constitutional balance among the institutions of government.

It does not answer the equally important questions that follow. Until those questions are answered, the authority created by appropriation remains only that – authority. It does not become expenditure merely because Parliament has spoken.

To argue otherwise is to suggest that the Executive performs nothing more than a clerical function after the passage of the budget. Yet the Constitution assigns it a far more demanding responsibility. It must reconcile legislative intention with fiscal reality. It must decide not whether Parliament acted lawfully in making an appropriation, but whether every condition required for lawful expenditure has been fulfilled. That responsibility requires judgement, not mechanical obedience.

The ordinary affairs of government illustrate the principle. Parliament may appropriate funds for the construction of a highway. The appropriation confirms that the project is a lawful object of public expenditure. It does not follow that construction must begin the following morning. Surveys may still be incomplete. Designs may require revision. Environmental approvals may still be pending. Procurement may not yet have been concluded. Compensation for acquired land may remain unresolved. In some cases, the expected revenue upon which the budget was prepared may itself not have been realised. None of these circumstances nullifies the appropriation. They merely postpone the point at which expenditure may lawfully occur.

The principle applies across government. A hospital cannot lawfully purchase equipment before the procurement process has been completed. A ministry cannot recruit staff until the necessary establishment approvals have been obtained. A contractor cannot be paid before the work performed has been certified in accordance with the contract. In each case, the appropriation remains valid, but the law insists that public money shall not move until the conditions governing its movement have been satisfied.

These controls give administrative effect to constitutional safeguards. Every additional approval, every financial control and every independent verification exists because experience has taught governments that public funds are most vulnerable when authority to spend is mistaken for a licence to spend.

The consequences extend beyond accounting. If every appropriation created an immediate legal duty to spend, the Executive would become powerless to respond to falling revenues, unforeseen emergencies, procurement failures or legal impediments affecting particular projects. Fiscal discipline would yield to fiscal automatism. Government would cease to manage public finance and would instead become its passive instrument. No constitutional democracy has adopted such a model because none could sustain it for long.

III. WHY THE CONSTITUTION SEPARATES THE POWER TO APPROPRIATE FROM THE POWER TO SPEND

The answer lies in the nature of public power itself. Every constitutional system proceeds upon the assumption that public money is most secure when no single institution possesses both the authority to approve expenditure and the power to execute it. The Legislature determines what may lawfully be financed. The Executive determines whether the legal and administrative conditions for expenditure have been fulfilled. The Treasury manages the availability of cash. Procurement authorities safeguard the integrity of contracting. Auditors examine whether public funds were ultimately applied in accordance with law. None of these institutions duplicates the work of another. Each performs a separate constitutional duty, and together they form a continuous chain of accountability extending from appropriation to audit.

This arrangement does not exist merely for administrative convenience. It reflects a principle that has guided durable systems of government for centuries. In the Muqaddimah, Ibn Khaldun observed that the strength of a state depends not merely upon the authority it possesses but upon the institutions through which that authority is exercised. Governments decline when they confuse power with capacity, or when they assume that a command is sufficient to produce its own execution. Enduring states recognise that authority must always be supported by organisation, discipline, competent administration and the resources necessary to sustain public obligations.

Modern public finance embodies that insight. Parliament may authorise expenditure, but neither legislation nor political will can manufacture revenue, complete procurement, certify engineering works or satisfy statutory conditions. Those responsibilities belong to institutions established for those purposes. The Constitution therefore protects the public purse by ensuring that expenditure is not the consequence of a single decision but the product of successive and independent acts of verification.

The budget process illustrates this principle with particular clarity. Once an Appropriation Act comes into force, the work of implementation has only begun. Revenue must first be realised or financing lawfully secured. Cash must then be managed so that obligations already imposed by law – such as salaries, pensions and debt service – are honoured as they fall due. Ministries and agencies must complete procurement in accordance with statutory requirements. Contracts must be awarded lawfully, executed properly, inspected independently and certified before payment becomes due. At every stage, different officers discharge different legal responsibilities, each accountable for a separate part of the process.

The allocation of responsibility is often dismissed as bureaucracy. It is, in fact, one of the principal safeguards against arbitrariness. Every additional layer of review exists because experience has repeatedly demonstrated that public funds are most vulnerable where discretion is concentrated in too few hands. What appears to be administrative complexity is frequently the constitutional expression of prudence.

The history of public administration offers abundant examples of governments that regarded legislative approval as sufficient justification for immediate expenditure. Such systems rarely remained accountable for long. Procurement became an afterthought, financial discipline weakened, contractual obligations multiplied without corresponding resources and audit ceased to be an instrument of accountability because the essential decisions had already become irreversible. Constitutional democracies therefore insist that expenditure passes through successive institutional checkpoints before public money leaves the Treasury.

Budget implementation cannot be measured solely by comparing appropriation with disbursement. Between those two figures lies an entire constitutional process. Each institution must perform its assigned duty before the next may lawfully proceed. If any legal requirement remains unsatisfied, expenditure is deferred, not because Parliament’s authority has been ignored, but because Parliament itself enacted a constitutional order that requires those conditions to be met.

The contrary proposition would produce consequences that no constitutional democracy could tolerate. If appropriation alone created an immediate obligation to spend, procurement law would become largely redundant. Treasury management would cease to serve any practical purpose. Auditors would be left merely to record expenditure after the event rather than determine whether it occurred lawfully. Institutions established to protect public finance would become spectators to decisions already made elsewhere. That is precisely the concentration of authority the Constitution seeks to prevent.

Seen in this light, incomplete expenditure is not, without more, evidence of constitutional failure. It may reveal weaknesses in revenue performance, deficiencies in project preparation, delays in procurement, cash constraints or administrative shortcomings. Each deserves explanation. Some may warrant criticism. Others may call for legislative intervention or executive reform. None, however, can be understood correctly unless the constitutional architecture within which the budget operates is first understood.

IV. THE BUDGET IS NOT ONE THING BUT FOUR

Public discussion often proceeds as though a national budget were a single account capable of being measured by a single percentage of implementation. It is not. A national budget is a collection of distinct legal obligations, each serving a different constitutional purpose, each governed by different rules of execution and each responding differently to changes in revenue and liquidity. To speak of the budget as though it were one homogeneous programme is to overlook the very structure upon which public finance is organised.

Every Appropriation Act consists, in substance, of four principal components: personnel expenditure, debt service, overhead expenditure and capital expenditure. Although they appear together within the same statute, they are not of equal legal character. They neither arise from the same obligations nor compete on equal terms for public resources. Their execution follows different legal imperatives because they exist to satisfy different public responsibilities.

Personnel expenditure represents the continuing obligation of government to those lawfully employed in its service. Salaries, pensions and other approved emoluments are not discretionary payments to be made when circumstances permit. They sustain the machinery through which government performs its constitutional functions and preserve rights already accrued under law. A government that persistently fails to meet those obligations does not merely inconvenience its employees; it impairs the capacity of the state itself.

Debt service occupies a comparable priority. It is not simply another item within the budget. It is the fulfilment of obligations previously undertaken in the name of the Republic. Every sovereign depends, to some degree, upon the confidence of those who lend to it. That confidence rests not upon political assurances but upon the certainty that obligations lawfully incurred will be honoured when they mature. Where liquidity becomes constrained, debt service assumes a priority that extends beyond the immediate payment itself. Failure to discharge those obligations punctually weakens sovereign creditworthiness, raises the premium demanded by future lenders, increases the cost of borrowing across the economy and ultimately diminishes the fiscal capacity available for development. The obligation therefore protects not only today’s creditors but tomorrow’s taxpayers.

Overhead expenditure performs another indispensable function. Ministries cannot administer programmes, hospitals cannot treat patients, schools cannot educate students and security agencies cannot maintain operations if the ordinary costs of government cease to be financed. Electricity, communications, transport, maintenance, fuel and countless other recurrent expenses sustain the daily functioning of public institutions. They rarely attract public attention because they do not produce new physical assets. Yet without them, even completed capital projects would soon become inoperative.

These three components – personnel expenditure, debt service and overhead expenditure – ordinarily account for the greater proportion of public expenditure. Taken together, they may constitute about four-fifths, or approximately 80 per cent, of aggregate expenditure. They are not optional claims upon the Treasury. They are continuing obligations imposed by law, contract and the ordinary operation of government. Their implementation is therefore usually both more regular and more complete than that of capital expenditure because the state cannot suspend them without impairing its own existence.

It follows that the assertion that the budget has not been implemented is incomplete unless it identifies which part of the budget is being examined. If personnel obligations have been substantially discharged, debt service honoured as it falls due and overheads released sufficiently to sustain government operations, it is plainly inaccurate to describe the entire budget as unimplemented merely because capital expenditure has progressed more slowly. Such a statement may capture public frustration, but it does not accurately describe fiscal performance.

Capital expenditure differs fundamentally from the other components because it is developmental rather than continuing. It finances assets yet to be created rather than obligations already incurred. Roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, irrigation systems, military infrastructure and other public works require planning, engineering design, environmental assessment, procurement, contract administration, supervision, certification and, in many cases, phased execution extending over several financial years. Their implementation is therefore governed not merely by the availability of funds but by technical readiness and legal compliance at every stage.

For this reason, capital expenditure is naturally more sensitive to fluctuations in revenue, procurement delays and project preparedness than any other component of the budget. A project that has not completed procurement cannot lawfully proceed merely because Parliament has appropriated funds. A project whose engineering design remains incomplete cannot responsibly be accelerated by releasing money before the work is ready to commence. The law requires preparation before payment because public funds are intended to produce public value rather than the appearance of activity.

It is therefore analytically unsound to judge the implementation of an entire national budget solely by the percentage of capital releases. Such a measure tells the observer something important about capital execution, but almost nothing about the performance of the budget as a whole. It overlooks the discharge of salaries, pensions, debt obligations and recurrent services, all of which are themselves constitutional expressions of budget implementation.

This is more than a statistical observation; it changes the character of the public debate. Once the budget is understood as a portfolio of different legal obligations rather than a single expenditure programme, the proper questions become more precise.

Those questions illuminate the condition of the public finances. A single implementation percentage does not.

V. WHEN IMPLEMENTATION EXISTS BEFORE PAYMENT

The misunderstanding becomes most apparent when attention turns to capital projects. Public discussion frequently assumes that implementation begins when money leaves the Treasury and ends when payment has been completed. The practice of project management recognises a very different sequence. Payment is not the beginning of implementation. More often, it is one of its concluding stages.

A public project follows a disciplined progression long before the first naira is disbursed to a contractor. The need for the project must first be identified. Technical studies are undertaken, engineering designs prepared and costs estimated. Budgetary provision is then made, procurement commenced and a contractor selected in accordance with law. Only after these preliminary stages have been completed can physical execution begin. Even then, expenditure does not immediately follow. Work must first be performed, inspected, measured and certified before the Treasury becomes liable to make payment.

This is well understood wherever projects are professionally managed. Physical progress and financial progress are related, but they are not identical. A project may advance substantially while cash payments lag behind. Equally, money may be released without corresponding physical progress, in which case expenditure has occurred but implementation has failed. The prudent observer therefore examines both dimensions before reaching any conclusion about performance.

The practical consequences are visible throughout public infrastructure. A contractor may construct a highway, complete a bridge, install transmission equipment or deliver a public building by relying upon commercial bank facilities, suppliers’ credit and the contractor’s own equity. By the time the work has been inspected, certified and handed over, the public may already be using the asset while the government remains indebted to the contractor. The Treasury’s outstanding liability does not alter the fact that the project has been implemented. It merely establishes that payment has not yet caught up with implementation.

Anyone who drives upon such a road, receives treatment in such a hospital or works in such a building is already consuming the benefit of expenditure that has not yet been fully liquidated. To describe those projects as unimplemented because the contractor remains unpaid is to confuse two entirely different questions. One concerns physical delivery; the other concerns financial settlement. Both are important, but they are not the same.

Every serious system of project reporting recognises this separation. Engineers report physical completion. Quantity surveyors certify work executed. Project managers monitor progress against approved milestones. Accountants record liabilities when they become due, and Treasuries determine when those liabilities can be settled within the government’s cash plan. Each discipline measures a different aspect of the same project because each addresses a separate responsibility. No competent project manager would conclude that a completed bridge does not exist simply because the final certificate remains unpaid.

That does not diminish the seriousness of delayed payment. On the contrary, persistent arrears create difficulties that extend beyond the contractor. Borrowing costs increase because contractors finance performance through commercial credit. Suppliers become reluctant to extend further credit. Banks accumulate additional exposure to government-related obligations. Future tenders attract higher prices as contractors attempt to recover financing costs and protect themselves against delayed settlement. What begins as a cash management problem may therefore become a more expensive procurement problem in subsequent years. Governments should accordingly disclose verified outstanding liabilities, incorporate them into credible cash management plans and settle them within a reasonable period.

None of this, however, justifies the conclusion that implementation has not occurred. An unpaid project must not be confused with an unimplemented project. The first describes a financing condition; the second, an execution failure. To merge the two is to mistake the government’s cash position for the project’s physical condition.

The same discipline should guide every assessment of budget performance. The relevant inquiry is not confined to the amount of cash released during the financial year. It extends to the condition of the projects themselves. Only after those questions have been answered can a fair judgement be formed about implementation.

The point is especially important when revenue falls below expectation. A project may proceed because the contractor possesses the financial capacity to continue performance while awaiting payment. Another may slow because further work cannot prudently continue until additional resources become available. In both cases, the underlying issue is not whether Parliament appropriated the funds. It is whether revenue and liquidity have kept pace with the obligations created by implementation.

VI. REVENUE, CASH AND FISCAL REALITY

Every budget begins as an estimate. It is not a prediction of certainty but an informed judgement about the resources likely to become available during the financial year. Parliament appropriates upon the basis of those estimates because government cannot postpone its plans until every naira has already been collected. Yet the Constitution has never assumed that estimates and reality will always coincide. Between the expectations contained in the budget and the obligations ultimately discharged by the Treasury stands the uncertain course of the economy itself.

Revenue may exceed expectation, in which case government acquires greater fiscal room than it anticipated when the budget was enacted. Revenue may equally fall below expectation because oil prices decline, production falls, independent revenues underperform, economic activity weakens or external financing becomes more difficult to secure. None of these developments alters the validity of the Appropriation Act. What changes is the government’s capacity to implement every element of that Act within the period originally contemplated.

That principle is central to responsible public finance. An Appropriation Act authorises expenditure up to specified limits. It does not create revenue where none has been realised. The Legislature may determine what government is permitted to spend, but it cannot legislate the inflow of oil receipts, tax collections or external financing. Those depend upon economic conditions beyond the control of any statute.

It follows that implementation is governed by two separate requirements. The first is whether Parliament has lawfully appropriated the expenditure. The second is whether the resources necessary to support that expenditure have become available. The first is answered by legislation. The second is answered by the performance of the economy and the management of the public finances. To confuse the two is to attribute to constitutional law what belongs to fiscal reality.

For this reason, every Treasury must separate between authority to incur expenditure and the cash available to discharge it. Cash management is not an administrative convenience. It is one of the principal responsibilities of government. The Treasury must ensure that obligations falling due today are met without jeopardising obligations that will mature tomorrow. It must preserve sufficient liquidity to honour salaries, pensions and debt service while providing resources for the continuing operation of public institutions and the progressive execution of capital projects. That responsibility requires judgement, discipline and constant adjustment to changing fiscal conditions.

The consequence is that expenditure cannot proceed simply because an appropriation exists. It proceeds as revenue is realised, cash becomes available and legal obligations mature. Where revenue falls below expectation, government must decide which obligations require immediate settlement and which may lawfully be deferred without violating constitutional or contractual duties. Such decisions are rarely easy. They frequently involve postponing desirable expenditure in order to preserve obligations that admit of no postponement.

Much public discussion loses sight of the separate requirements of liquidity and legality. A government may possess full legal authority to undertake an expenditure while temporarily lacking the cash required to settle it. Conversely, it may possess abundant cash but lack authority to spend it for a particular purpose. Sound fiscal management requires both conditions to exist simultaneously. Neither is sufficient without the other.

Expenditure patterns therefore often differ from the proportions in the enacted budget. Governments do not implement budgets in a vacuum. They implement them while responding to changing revenues, evolving economic conditions and competing constitutional obligations. A decline in revenue may require the postponement of certain capital projects while salaries, pensions and debt service continue to be honoured. Such an adjustment is not necessarily evidence of constitutional failure. It may instead demonstrate adherence to the very fiscal discipline that responsible government demands.

The converse is equally true. A government determined to achieve an impressive implementation percentage may continue spending without regard to declining revenues by borrowing imprudently, accumulating unsustainable liabilities or exhausting reserves needed for future obligations. Such conduct may produce favourable statistics in the short term, but it weakens the public finances upon which future budgets depend. High expenditure, considered in isolation, is therefore no more reliable an indicator of sound government than low expenditure is of poor government. The true measure lies in the relationship between expenditure, legality, sustainability and public value.

Liquidity management deserves as much attention as enactment of the budget. The Constitution entrusts Parliament with the authority to approve expenditure. It entrusts the Executive with the responsibility of ensuring that expenditure occurs within the limits imposed by law and the resources actually available. Neither responsibility can be exercised properly without regard to the other. Constitutional government depends upon their continuous interaction.

VII. OVERSIGHT, ACCOUNTABILITY AND THE CONSTITUTIONAL THRESHOLD FOR IMPEACHMENT

The Constitution does not leave that question to political instinct. It provides Parliament with extensive powers of oversight precisely because government must account for the use of public resources. The Executive is under a continuing obligation to explain what revenue was realised, how those revenues compared with the estimates upon which the budget was enacted, what expenditures were authorised, what cash was released, what liabilities remain outstanding and why. It must account for projects that have progressed, projects that have stalled, and projects that have failed altogether. Public finance belongs to the people, and no democratic government may treat inquiry into its management as an inconvenience.

That obligation to account is not itself evidence of constitutional wrongdoing. Oversight begins with questions because questions are the means by which facts are established. Constitutional sanctions begin only after those facts have been proved. A Legislature that confuses inquiry with proof weakens the very constitutional order it is sworn to protect.

The present controversy illustrates the importance of that discipline. If the Executive has failed to implement parts of the budget, Parliament is entitled to ask why. It may summon ministers and public officers. It may examine financial records, procurement documents and cash management reports. It may require explanations for delayed projects, unpaid certificates and unutilised appropriations. If those explanations reveal negligence, inefficiency or administrative failure, Parliament may recommend corrective measures, amend future appropriations or strengthen the legal framework governing public expenditure. These are not signs of constitutional weakness. They are the ordinary mechanisms through which representative government preserves accountability.

Impeachment belongs to a different constitutional category. It is not a device for correcting poor administration or disappointing fiscal outcomes. It is the gravest sanction that a constitutional democracy may invoke against the holder of the highest executive office. Its exceptional character requires exceptional proof. The Constitution does not contemplate that every shortfall in budget implementation, every procurement delay or every revenue disappointment should mature into an impeachable offence. Were that so, no administration could survive the ordinary uncertainties of economic life.

Administrative responsibility must therefore be separated from constitutional culpability. An administration may legitimately be criticised for weak revenue performance, poor planning, delayed procurement or inadequate project supervision. Those failures may carry political consequences. They may influence elections, legislative confidence and public opinion. They may even justify institutional reforms. But they do not, without more, establish a constitutional violation warranting removal from office.

The law demands something more exacting. It requires a demonstrable breach of constitutional or statutory duty, attended by facts capable of proof rather than inference. It requires evidence that public authority has been exercised unlawfully, not merely imperfectly. Constitutional sanctions derive their legitimacy not from the intensity of public frustration but from the certainty of the legal foundation upon which they rest.

The principle is especially relevant during periods of fiscal constraint. A government confronted by declining revenues may defer certain expenditures while preserving obligations that admit of no postponement. Another government, faced with identical circumstances, may borrow aggressively to maintain high implementation figures, only to leave behind unsustainable liabilities that burden future generations. The first may attract criticism for incomplete implementation; the second may receive temporary praise for apparently robust expenditure. Yet history often judges them in the opposite order. Constitutional government is concerned not only with what is spent but with how, when and upon what legal foundation expenditure occurs.

Frantz Fanon’s warning is relevant here. Fanon observed that political language can acquire a force that exceeds its intellectual foundation. Public anger is real, and it frequently arises from genuine grievances. Yet anger alone cannot become the measure of constitutional truth. A claim repeated with conviction does not become more accurate merely because it resonates with popular frustration. Democratic societies are best served when public debate separates carefully between suspicion and proof, between political rhetoric and constitutional reasoning. Otherwise, the language of accountability gradually loses its precision and becomes an instrument of accusation rather than an instrument of truth.

The claim that N3.7 trillion was received while only N2 trillion was distributed requires the same care. The resulting N1.7 trillion calls for a complete reconciliation, and government must provide it. Gross receipts, however, are not automatically identical to the revenue available for sharing. Before distribution, the law may require deductions for the cost of collection, prior obligations and statutory transfers. Among these are transfers to the North-East Development Commission under its enabling law, which finance recovery, reconstruction and development across the North-East, including Borno State and communities within the Senator’s own Borno North constituency. Such a transfer cannot fairly be presented as money that vanished: it is revenue redirected by an Act of the National Assembly to a public purpose of direct relevance to the region the Senator represents. Other authorised transfers, timing differences and accounting adjustments may also form part of the reconciliation. Oversight should therefore identify every component of the N1.7 trillion and test each one against its legal authority. Until that exercise is completed, the gap is a question requiring an answer, not proof that the money is missing.

Security expenditure requires the same approach. The assertion that security agencies received zero capital release is serious and Parliament is entitled to know why. It must nevertheless separate zero capital release from zero funding. Personnel expenditure, overhead allocations, special interventions, service-wide votes and other lawful channels may still have sustained security operations. Capital shortages may be grave because they can impair the acquisition of equipment and infrastructure, but the constitutional conclusion must follow from the complete financial record rather than precede it.

The Constitution therefore requires two qualities from those entrusted with oversight. It demands vigilance, because public officers must never be allowed to expend or withhold public funds without explanation. It demands restraint, because constitutional remedies lose both their authority and their moral force when they are invoked before the evidence has been established. The health of a republic depends upon preserving both qualities in equal measure.

VIII. PUBLIC FINANCE AS A CONSTITUTIONAL AND MORAL TRUST

Constitutions prescribe the legal limits within which governments must act. Yet no constitutional order can endure upon law alone. Behind every enduring system of public finance lies a moral principle that explains why those legal restraints exist in the first place. The law determines what government may do; public ethics explains why it must do no more.

That principle is neither novel nor peculiar to modern constitutionalism. In his Farewell Address, Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) reminded those entrusted with authority that the lives, property and rights of others are inviolable. Public office confers responsibility, not ownership. Authority is an amanah – a trust – for which every trustee is answerable. The moral force of that teaching extends far beyond personal conduct. It speaks directly to the stewardship of public resources.

The Constitution reflects the same understanding. Public money belongs neither to the Legislature that appropriates it nor to the Executive that administers it. Parliament cannot treat the Treasury as an extension of legislative will, nor may the Executive regard appropriated funds as resources placed at its unrestricted disposal. Both institutions are custodians of wealth that belongs to the Nigerian people. Their authority extends only to administering that trust according to law.

This approach changes the terms of the debate. If public funds are held in trust, the duty of government cannot be reduced to spending every amount appropriated within the financial year. The duty is to ensure that every naira leaves the Treasury only for a lawful purpose, through a lawful process and under conditions that protect the public interest. Expenditure is therefore not an achievement merely because it has occurred. It becomes a constitutional achievement only when legality, prudence and public value accompany it.

Constitutional systems therefore place several safeguards around public expenditure. Financial regulations, procurement laws, Treasury controls, independent audit and legislative oversight are often described as administrative procedures. They are much more than that. They are institutional expressions of the principle that public money must never be treated as though it belongs to those temporarily entrusted with its management. Every approval withheld until legal conditions are satisfied, every payment delayed until work has been properly certified, every audit undertaken after expenditure has occurred, reflects the same constitutional philosophy: public wealth is held in trust and must therefore be protected with exceptional care.

In some circumstances, restraint serves the public better than haste. A payment refused because procurement has not been completed protects the Treasury more faithfully than a payment made simply to improve implementation statistics. A project postponed until engineering designs are complete serves the public better than one commenced prematurely in order to satisfy political expectations. Prudence is not the enemy of development. It is one of its indispensable conditions.

None of this relieves government of the obligation to account for delay. Trustees are accountable not only for what they spend but also for what they withhold. Where appropriated funds remain unused, the Executive must explain whether the obstacle arose from inadequate revenue, incomplete procurement, unresolved legal requirements, technical deficiencies or conscious policy decisions. Silence is incompatible with stewardship. The same principle that forbids unlawful expenditure also forbids the unexplained retention of public resources.

The obligation extends equally to the Legislature. Oversight is itself an aspect of the public trust. Parliamentary scrutiny protects citizens only when it proceeds from evidence rather than presumption. A Legislature that condemns before it has investigated abandons the discipline that gives oversight its constitutional authority. Public confidence is strengthened not by the severity of accusation but by the fairness and accuracy with which public institutions discharge their respective responsibilities.

It also resolves a recurring confusion in public debate. The people are not served merely because government spends quickly, nor are they served merely because government spends cautiously. They are served when expenditure occurs at the point where legality, fiscal capacity and public necessity meet. Speed without discipline wastes public resources. Discipline without purposeful execution frustrates the objectives for which those resources were appropriated. Constitutional government demands both.

IX. THE CONSTITUTIONAL CONSEQUENCE

Incomplete budget implementation, standing alone, is not proof of constitutional misconduct. It may disclose weaknesses in economic performance. It may reveal deficiencies in planning, procurement or project management. It may expose failures of coordination, administrative delay or poor fiscal judgement. Each of these deserves examination. Some may justify criticism. Others may call for institutional reform. Where the facts warrant it, some may even attract legal consequences for those directly responsible. But none becomes an impeachable offence merely because expenditure falls short of appropriation.

The Constitution demands a more exacting standard. Before the gravest sanction known to constitutional government can be invoked, there must be clear evidence that the holder of executive authority has violated the Constitution or the law in a manner that satisfies the constitutional threshold for removal from office. That conclusion cannot be reached by inference alone. It cannot arise merely because revenue declined, projects were delayed or expenditure did not attain the level originally anticipated. Constitutional responsibility must rest upon established facts, not upon assumptions drawn from accounting outcomes.

A contrary conclusion would fundamentally alter the nature of government. Every administration would become constitutionally vulnerable whenever oil prices fell unexpectedly, whenever revenues underperformed, whenever procurement delayed a major infrastructure project or whenever liquidity required expenditure to be deferred. Fiscal uncertainty, which every nation must confront, would become constitutional delinquency. The Constitution neither requires nor contemplates such a result.

This does not diminish executive accountability; it defines its proper basis. Government must explain the assumptions upon which its budget was prepared, the revenues actually realised, the decisions taken in managing those revenues and the reasons why particular expenditures proceeded while others were deferred. It must disclose outstanding contractual liabilities, report the physical progress of capital projects and account for every public resource entrusted to its care. Democratic government demands no less.

The Legislature bears an equally serious responsibility. Its duty extends beyond authorising expenditure. It must examine implementation with diligence, question departures from approved plans and insist upon transparency in the management of public funds. But oversight fulfils its constitutional purpose only when it separates suspicion from proof, disagreement from misconduct, and political criticism from constitutional judgement. Parliament best protects the public purse when it observes those boundaries with scrupulous care.

The public has a legitimate interest in the quality of this debate. Citizens are entitled to expect that budgets will improve their lives and that government will implement them faithfully. They are equally entitled to expect that constitutional language will not be employed loosely or carelessly. When every administrative failure is described as a constitutional crisis, the language of constitutional responsibility gradually loses its precision. The result is not stronger accountability but weaker public understanding.

The Constitution requires something more difficult than indiscriminate expenditure. It requires faithful stewardship. It requires that public resources be collected honestly, appropriated lawfully, administered prudently and expended only in accordance with the conditions prescribed by law. It requires institutions to perform their respective duties without usurping the responsibilities entrusted to others. It requires accountability to be measured by evidence rather than assumption, and constitutional sanctions to be reserved for constitutional wrongs.

The relationship between appropriation and expenditure is not a technical refinement for accountants or lawyers. It is one of the principles upon which constitutional government depends. Authority to spend is not a command to spend. Legislative approval does not abolish fiscal reality. Public expectation cannot replace constitutional process. Revenue, legality, institutional safeguards and administrative capacity remain the conditions upon which lawful expenditure depends.

Mistaking appropriation for expenditure is more than an error of public finance. It is a misunderstanding of the constitutional architecture through which democratic government protects the resources of the people. That architecture was not created to frustrate implementation. It was created to ensure that implementation occurs lawfully, responsibly and in the enduring public interest.