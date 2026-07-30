Ironsi’s Memorial: President Tinubu Pledges to Sustain Nigeria’s Unity

• Obasanjo, Otti, Ihejirika, Patience Jonathan extol late Nigerian leader

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia





President Bola Tinubu yesterday reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to preserving the unity of Nigeria, saying the values of patriotism and discipline exemplified by the country’s first military Head of State, Gen. Umunnakwe Aguiyi-Ironsi, remain the bedrock of nation building.

Represented by the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa, at the 60th memorial celebration of the late general in Umuahia, Tinubu said the government remains resolute in its commitment to preserving the unity of Nigeria and strengthening the institutions that safeguard Nigeria’s democracy, security, and development.

The President also used the occasion to appeal to the Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, to construct a “Unity Square” in honour of both Aguiyi-Ironsi and his host, Lt. Col. Adekunle Fajuyi, who died with him during the July 1966 counter-coup.

Tinubu commended Otti for his style of governance, saying: “You have set a standard of governance and it is a challenge for all others to follow… I am looking forward to coming to celebrate during your inauguration for the second time.”

Also speaking, former President Olusegun Obasanjo said Nigeria must learn from the “black days” of her history to strengthen the unity of the country.

“Occasions like this should strengthen Nigeria’s unity, Nigeria’s common security, Nigeria’s shared prosperity, Nigeria’s togetherness for the greatness of our country,” he said.

Also, Otti who commended the Ironsi family for putting the event together, said he agreed with Aguiyi-Ironsi’s vision of a united country. “Personally, I believe that we are better off as a country connected, bringing resources from left, right, and centre than divided. So, I agree with Aguiyi Ironsi. I agree with Decree 34,” he said.

Former first lady, Patience Jonathan, said the memorial was to celebrate a hero who stood for and died for Nigeria’s unity. “We believe in what he died for: That Nigeria will be one, that Nigeria will not separate and we stand for one Nigeria,” she said.

Former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika, described Ironsi as “a patriotic Nigerian,” adding: “I am happy that Nigeria has recognised a man who believed in Nigeria’s unity.”

Welcoming guests, a member of the Aguiyi-Ironsi family, John Aguiyi-Ironsi, said the gathering was to honour, not mourn, the late leader. “He died for Nigeria’s unity and I hope we will achieve that unity,” he said.

At an earlier wreath-laying ceremony at the Aguiyi-Ironsi Conference Centre, the late general’s daughter, Louisa Aguiyi-Ironsi, said the exercise “represents honour for a life devoted to national service… and proclaims unity as the enduring aspiration of our national journey.”

The event drew traditional rulers, religious leaders, members of the Armed Forces and dignitaries from across the country to commemorate 60 years since the death of the former head of state.