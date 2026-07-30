In China, Gov Sule Reaffirms Commitment of Industrial Partnership 

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to attracting strategic investments that promote industrialization and sustainable economic growth.

He stated this at the opening ceremony of the Jinlide•Qiangyu New Energy Plant in Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province, People’s Republic of China.

Governor Sule, who attended the event alongside the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, described the commissioning of the ultra-modern facility as another milestone in the growing partnership between Chinese investors and Nigerian states endowed with critical solid minerals.

Speaking during the ceremony, the governor commended the management of Jinlide•Qiangyu New Energy for its confidence in Nigeria and for its commitment to advancing the global clean energy value chain. He noted that Nasarawa State remains focused on creating an enabling environment for credible investors through transparent policies, infrastructure development and responsible mining practices.

Governor Sule stated that his administration would continue to encourage investments that add value to the state’s mineral resources, create employment opportunities, facilitate technology transfer and stimulate inclusive economic development.

He said he looks forward to signing more Memoranda of Understanding with Chinese companies aimed at deepening existing partnerships and expanding investment opportunities in the mining and industrial sectors.

As part of the event, Governor Sule and members of his delegation were conducted on an extensive tour of the state-of-the-art production facility, where they observed the company’s advanced manufacturing processes, modern technologies and stringent quality control systems.