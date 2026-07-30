FG, LASG Endorse iLOTBET as Winner Gets N150m Luxury House

Stories by Emma Okonji

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), and the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority (LSLGA), have assured the safety of the data of all consumers that participated in the iLOTBET 2026 FIFA World Cup Gaming Campaign.

The campaign awarded the grand prize winner with a four-bedroom duplex worth N150 million, located in a commercial area of Lagos, among other prizes like iPhone 17, Tablet Devices, Generators, Standing Fans, Smart Tvs, Microwave, Power-banks, among others, which were presented to winners in Lagos.

Speaking at the prize presentation, the FCCPC Zonal Coordinator, Southwest Zonal Office, Lagos, Dr. Olubunmi Otti, said being the apex competition and consumer protection agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria, FCCPC would continue to promote the interest of Nigerian consumers.

“We monitored the process and it was seamless. It is the duty of the agency to ensure that the promises of iLOTBET are delivered accordingly and promptly. We will also ensure that all winners get their prizes,” Otti said.

The Principal Legal Officer, Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority, Kemi Adebiyi, said as a regulator that regulates all forms of gaming and lottery within Lagos State, it would ensure that consumers and their data are well protected, given the rise of cybercrime activities in the country.

“So far I am impressed with the process and conduct of iLOTBET FIFA World Cup Campaign because promotional activities, including the prize presentation, have been conducted in a free and fair manner,” Adebiyi said.

Managing Director, iLOTBET, Mr. Uma Ntima, in his welcome address, thanked participants the followed iLOTBET during World Cup Campaign journey, and assured them of all promises made.

“Today is far more than a prize presentation. It is a celebration of trust. I would like to specially acknowledge our distinguished guests, the state partners, influencers, peer-researchers, and digital traders whose collaboration and support were instrumental to the success of the campaign.”