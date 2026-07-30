Dantsoho: FG’s Port Reforms Positioning Nigeria as W’Africa’s Maritime Hub

The federal government’s reform agenda in the maritime sector led by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, is gathering momentum as the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) accelerates the modernisation of the nation’s seaports, deploys digital trade platforms, and introduces new measures to improve operational efficiency. With the National Single Window initiative taking shape, the Port Community System advancing implementation, and infrastructure upgrades planned for key ports, the government is seeking to reposition Nigeria as West Africa’s preferred maritime gateway. At the same time, efforts to tackle congestion, improve cargo evacuation, attract private investment and enhance competitiveness have become central to the Authority’s strategy. In this interview, the Managing Director of NPA, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, discusses the progress of the port modernisation programme, funding arrangements, digital reforms, concession renewals, and the measures being implemented to sustain recent improvements in port efficiency and strengthen Nigeria’s position in regional and global maritime trade. Eromosele Abiodun presents the excerpts

The federal government has continued to push the Port Modernisation Programme. What progress has the NPA made so far, and when should Nigerians expect visible improvements in port infrastructure and operations?

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has made significant strides in the Federal Government’s Port Modernisation Programme, transitioning from planning to the pre-implementation phase for the reconstruction of major ports.

Funding Secured for Eastern Ports rehabilitation focuses on NPA finalizing pre-construction activities, including stakeholder and host community engagement. The modernisation is a long-term project the reconstruction phase is expected to be 48 months (4 years) for Apapa and Tin Can Island ports and project completion to be around late 2030 (based on a Q3 2026 start + 48 months). As innovation being the backbone of modern-day business our Digital Systems, The National Single Window (NSW) commenced operations in Q1 2026, and the Port Community System (PCS) was also targeted for launch by Q1 2026.

Bear in mind the “Eto” electronic truck call-up system is being enforced, contributing to Apapa and Tin Can being ranked among the World Bank’s Top 20 Most Improved Ports. The programme aims to significantly boost cargo handling capacity, sharply reduce congestion and logistics costs, attract foreign investment, and position Nigeria as a leading regional maritime hub.

While the financial groundwork is laid, Nigerians should expect physical, on-site improvements to begin becoming visible from late 2026 onwards, with the full transformation taking about four years to complete.

Despite various interventions, congestion around the Lagos ports remains a concern. What new measures is the NPA implementing to improve cargo evacuation and reduce delays for port users?

To tackle the persistent congestion at Lagos ports, the NPA has introduced a series of new measures for 2025-2026. These focus on enhanced enforcement, smarter digital control, and a long-term strategy to redirect cargo to other ports. Multi-Agency Task Force (Launched July 2026) In response to a resurgence of gridlock, the NPA launched a multi-agency task force to tackle illegal extortion and overlapping security duties. Our members in this task force includes the NPA, Police, FRSC, freight forwarders, and truck owners. The operations are majorly to monitor roads, resolve disruptions immediately, and avoid checkpoints that cause bottlenecks. A dedicated WhatsApp platform enables real-time reporting. A Phased Truck Entry System – This system releases trucks in batches based on a terminal’s operational needs, rather than all at once. A joint task force has been clearing access roads daily since June 26, 2026, to prevent indiscriminate parking.

Integrated Electronic Barrier System (Operational since Sept 2025) – This system is integrated with the “Eto” electronic call-up platform. Controls only trucks with valid Eto-issued tickets can access terminals.

It eliminates unauthorized entry and reduces manual interference.Revitalising Eastern Ports (Long-Term Strategy). To reduce long-term dependence on Lagos, the NPA plans to fully revive Delta Ports. The goal is to redirect cargo to ports like Warri to lower logistics costs and ease pressure on Lagos.

Overall, the NPA is attacking congestion from multiple angles: enforcing order with a new task force, refining traffic flow with phased truck entry, strengthening digital control with electronic barriers, and planning a long-term solution by revitalising alternative ports.

How is the NPA aligning its operations with the National Single Window initiative and other digital reforms to enhance trade facilitation and reduce the cost of doing business at Nigerian ports?

The NPA is aligning its operations with the National Single Window (NSW) and other digital reforms by serving as a primary architect and integrator of the initiative, rather than just a participant. This strategy combines the NSW as a unified digital front-end with the Port Community System (PCS) as its operational backbone. The NSW is an integrated electronic platform that allows traders to submit all import and export documentation through a single portal. This replaces the fragmented process of dealing with many different government agencies separately.

Technical Integration: NPA has integrated its Revenue Invoice Management System (RIMS 2.0) with the NSW architecture. To maximise the NSW’s potential, NPA is deploying the Port Community System (PCS), which will serve as the “digital backbone” enabling seamless information exchange among all port stakeholders. Broader Ecosystem: The PCS acts as a digital bridge to the NSW and will eventually integrate aviation and rail logistics into a unified trade ecosystem.

Alongside the NSW and PCS, NPA is deploying targeted digital tools to optimize cargo processes, such as e-Tag verification and electronic send systems. These build on previous successes like the “Eto” electronic truck call-up system and the Integrated Electronic Barrier System at the Lagos Port Complex.

These reforms are designed to lower costs and boost efficiency by:

· Lowering Business Costs: The NSW will minimize human contact, eliminate duplication, and reduce trade costs currently higher than regional peers.

· Reducing Delays: The NSW will significantly reduce cargo clearance delays enabling all agencies to work together in harmony eliminating further delays.

· Boosting Transparency: The digital systems minimize physical interaction to curb corruption and improve transparency.

· Driving Economic Growth: These reforms have already contributed to a growth in non-oil exports in the first half of 2025

By integrating its core systems with the NSW and building the digital PCS backbone, the NPA is working to create a unified, transparent, and efficient trade environment. This is projected to deliver billions in economic benefits, with the goal of positioning Nigerian ports among Africa’s top three most efficient trade gateways.

With neighbouring countries investing heavily in their ports, what strategies is the NPA pursuing to make Nigerian ports more competitive and attract greater cargo traffic and private investment?

To counter the competitive threat from neighbouring ports (such as Lomé, Cotonou, Abidjan, and Tema), NPA is implementing a multi-pronged strategy focused on aggressive infrastructure modernization, digitalization, and policy reforms to attract cargo and private investment.

Major ports haven’t been significantly upgraded in decades. To close this gap, it is undertaking a reconstruction of the Lagos ports and a rehabilitation of the Eastern Ports. New deep seaports like Lekki (fully automated, 17m draught) and the Snake Island Port (a greenfield PPP project) are also being developed. To improve speed and transparency, NPA is deploying the Port Community System (PCS) (launched Q1 2026) alongside the National Single Window. This includes an integrated electronic barrier system with the “Eto” truck call-up system to manage congestion, plus tools like e-Tag verification and electronic send systems to reduce cargo dwell time.

To reduce pressure on Lagos, the NPA is actively repositioning ports like Port Harcourt, Onne, Warri, and Calabar. NPA is aggressively courting private capital through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

· Snake Island Port: A green port with three terminals developed via a PPP.

· Investor Interest: Eastern port-focused tours have yielded expressions of interest from investors for Rivers, Calabar, and Burutu Ports.

Recognising that port efficiency depends on inland transport, NPA is improving intermodal connectivity by automating barge, truck, and railway applications to reduce road reliance, in partnership with agencies like the Nigeria Customs Service for 24-hour operations.

Ultimately, this strategy aims to recast Nigeria as West Africa’s trade nerve centre, leveraging its geographical advantage to become the preferred maritime gateway and capture a dominant share. The expected impact includes faster operations, lower logistics costs, and improved export competitiveness.

The NPA has recorded improvements in revenue and operational performance in recent years. What are the Authority’s priorities for sustaining this growth, and what should stakeholders expect over the next 12 months?

To sustain its recent revenue growth, the NPA’s core priority for 2026 is a massive infrastructure overhaul, complemented by digital reforms and operational efficiency improvements. Stakeholders should expect visible progress on the ground, starting with the groundbreaking of the port modernisation projects.

· Massive Infrastructure Overhaul: The centerpiece is the modernisation of Apapa and Tin Can Island ports. The NPA notes both are outdated—Apapa is nearly 100 years old and Tin Can over 50. NPA is also supporting the Lekki and Badagry deep-sea projects to handle larger vessels and revitalising Eastern Ports to reduce Lagos congestion.

· Full Digital Transformation: NPA is prioritising the full implementation of the Port Community System (PCS) to streamline operations and reduce manual bottlenecks. This integrates with the National Single Window (NSW) (operational since Q1 2026) to create a unified digital trade ecosystem.

· Operational Efficiency & Security: The authority is enhancing technology-driven security for 24-hour operations and strengthening collaboration with customs agents to tackle congestion and improve cargo evacuation.

NPA is positioning Nigeria as West Africa’s trade nerve The expected impact includes faster operations, lower logistics costs, increased trade volumes, and improved export competitiveness.

What is the update on port modernisation efforts?

The port modernisation programme has moved from planning into the active pre-construction and procurement phase, with significant progress on funding, site preparations, and new operational measures to tackle congestion.

The NPA has secured key financing and is now releasing funds. The Federal Government has begun paying counterpart funding required to access the £746 million UK-backed loan for the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports upgrade. This is part of the broader $1 billion reconstruction programme for five major seaports.

Preliminary on-the-ground activities are already complete. Critical site investigations, including borehole drilling, have been finished. Contractors are now expected to mobilise to site, with the NPA having held technical stakeholder meetings to assess progress and address gaps.

While physical construction has not yet begun, NPA has confirmed that the groundbreaking for the Apapa and Tin Can modernisation projects is imminent. To manage congestion ahead of construction, NPA has introduced a phased truck entry system. This demand-driven system releases trucks in batches to match terminal capacity. A joint task force has also been clearing access roads daily since June, 2026, to prevent indiscriminate parking. The NPA is also deepening collaboration with customs agents to improve cargo evacuation. In summary, NPA has secured the funding and completed the necessary site investigations. Contractors are mobilising, and the long-awaited groundbreaking for the reconstruction of Apapa and Tin Can ports is expected within the next few weeks.

Still on port modernisation, has NPA secured funding from international partners?

Yes, NPA has secured multiple major international funding agreements for its port modernisation programme.

Recently, the World Bank rated Apapa and Tin-Can Ports amongst worlds most improved ports. What is NPA doing to sustain this ranking?

To sustain the World Bank recognition, the NPA is moving beyond the reforms that earned the ranking and doubling down on infrastructure, digitalization, and stakeholder collaboration to cement long-term efficiency gains.

NPA acknowledges that aging infrastructure is the biggest threat to sustained performance.

· Lagos Ports Overhaul: A $1 billion reconstruction of Apapa and Tin Can Island ports, backed by a £746 million UK Export Finance agreement, is set to begin within weeks.

· Long-term Plan: This 48-month project includes reinforcing quay walls, deepening channels for larger vessels, and deploying modern, high-speed cargo-handling equipment.

Building on the success of the “Eto” electronic call-up system, which processed over 3.5 million truck movements and reduced average turnaround time to two days or less:

· Port Community System (PCS) & National Single Window: These platforms are being deployed to integrate stakeholders, streamline documentation, and enhance transparency.

· Paperless Environment: The NPA is pushing a digitalization agenda to eliminate manual inefficiencies and curb corruption.

The NPA is prioritising efficiency-driven growth rather than imposing excessive charges that could drive shipping lines to competing West African ports. This is supported by Nigeria’s consistent trade surpluses since 2024.

In summary, NPA is treating the World Bank ranking not as a finish line, but as a springboard. By aggressively modernizing infrastructure, deepening digital reforms, and strengthening stakeholder partnerships, the Authority is working to ensure this global recognition becomes the new normal for Nigerian ports.

Recently, you set up a committee on Apapa Road griock/ extortion. How far has the task force gone with that directive?

The multi-agency task force has been operational since June, 2026. Its primary focus has been on clearing access roads, dismantling illegal checkpoints, and introducing new traffic management systems.

· Daily Road Clearance: The joint task force has been clearing the Apapa and Tin Can access roads daily (until about 8pm) to prevent indiscriminate parking.

· New “Phased Truck Entry” System: Instead of releasing all approved trucks at once, they are now released in scheduled batches based on terminal demand. For instance, if a terminal needs 100 trucks, they come in smaller groups to reduce pressure on access roads.

The task force is a broad coalition including NPA, Police, FRSC, Lagos State Government, ANLCA, NAGAFF, NARTO, AMATO, and MWUN.

· No Checkpoints: Members are instructed not to establish checkpoints, but to maintain a strategic presence to resolve disruptions quickly.

· Rapid Response: A dedicated WhatsApp platform has been created for members to instantly report infractions or emerging traffic issues. The task force is actively enforcing order and dismantling illegal points. While it has made significant progress, the emergence of new extortion hotspots show that sustaining these gains requires continuous effort and stakeholder cooperation.