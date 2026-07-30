Champion Breweries Accelerates Growth with Strong H1 2026 Performance

Kayode Tokede

Champion Breweries Plc has announced strong unaudited results for the half year ended June 30, 2026, driven by solid commercial performance, improved operational efficiencies, and the successful expansion of its business portfolio following the acquisition of EnjoyBev B.V.

The H1 2026 marked a transformational period for the company as it strengthened its growth platform through strategic investment, delivered resilient operating performance, and successfully transitioned to a new Group structure.

During the period, group revenue reached N35.73 billion, while second-quarter revenue amounted to N21.37 billion. Operating profit stood at N6.17 billion and profit after tax attributable to the Group was N2.65 billion, with second-quarter profit after tax of N1.76 billion.

The company also successfully completed the acquisition of an 80 per cent equity interest in EnjoyBev B.V., strengthened its capital base through a successful capital raising programme that increased shareholders equity to N69.08 billion, and maintained full compliance with Nigerian

Exchange free float requirements, with free float increasing to 25.72 per cent as at 30 June 2026.

Group revenue increased to N35.73 billion, while second-quarter revenue reached N21.37 billion, reflecting continued growth across the Company’s beverage portfolio and contributions from the Group’s expanded operations following the acquisition of EnjoyBev B.V. in the first quarter.

Profit after tax attributable to the Group amounted to N2.65 billion for the six-month period, while second-quarter profit after tax stood at N1.76 billion.

Commenting on the results, the Acting Managing Director, Mr. Rasheed Adebiyi, said: “The first half of 2026 marks a defining chapter in Champion Breweries’ journey. We have not only delivered a strong operating performance but also successfully transformed our business into a broader beverage group with an expanded platform for sustainable growth. While higher finance costs associated with our strategic investment programme impacted profitability during the period, our underlying business remains strong.

“The combination of disciplined commercial execution, continued investment in our brands and route-to-market capabilities and improving operational efficiency positions us well for future growth. We remain focused on creating long-term value for shareholders, strengthening our market position, and capturing the opportunities presented by our expanded business platform.”