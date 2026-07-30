Cardoso to Speak at Fintech, Financial Inclusion Roundtable

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Olayemi Cardos will speak as Special Guest of Honour at the 3rd Business Journal Fintech & Financial Inclusion Roundtable 2026 in Lagos.

The CBN confirmed the participation of Yemi Cardoso at the roundtable over the weekend.

The theme of the roundtable is: Fintech: Driving the Future of Digital Financial Ecosystem in Nigeria.

Other special guests of honour include the Executive Vice-Chairman/CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Aminu Maida and the commissioner for insurance Mr. Olusegun Omosehin.

The statement said, Group Chairman, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Dr. Umaru Kwairanga, will Chair the event.

The Keynote Speakers include the CEO, PufferPay Limited Mr. Emmanuel Ovaga, and Director-General/CEO, Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI). Dr. Chinyere Almona.

The statement said members of the public would be educated by Dr. Muda Yusuf, CEO, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE)While Group Managing Director/CEO, Royal Exchange Plc. Mrs. Idu Okeahialam, will grace the occasion. Also, President, Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMMBAN), Obioha Oti, will be there.