2027: 685 APC LG Chairmen Vow to Mobilise Grassroots Support for Tinubu’s Re-election

• As APC women leader predicts 60% votes for Tinubu, says ‘No Vacancy’ in Aso Rock

•You’re the strongest pillar in APC, Yilwatda tells LG chairmen

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Fidelis David in Akure





The 685 local government chairmen elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) have vowed to mobilise grassroots support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

National Women Leader of APC, Mrs. Mary Idele, on Wednesday, also expressed confidence that Tinubu would secure more than 60 per cent of the total votes cast in the 2027 general election, declaring that there is “no vacancy” in Aso Rock ahead of the presidential poll.

Idele made the declaration in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during a sensitisation and empowerment programme on gender equality and women’s participation in governance organised under the Project 774 Explode Initiative.

Chairman of Progressive Local Government Chairmen’s Forum, Mustafa Alheri, spoke on Wednesday in Abuja when he led a delegation to the national secretariat of APC where they met with the National Working Committee (NWC).

He stated, “Since 1999, no party has had the number of governors that we have. We have 31 states. Likewise, we have 685 local government chairmen now under the leadership of our great chairman.

“The Progressive Local Government Chairmen for President Tinubu is a strategic grassroots organisation comprising executive chairmen of local government councils under the APC in Nigeria.

“This organisation is dedicated to mobilising grassroots support for the policies, programmes, and the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while promoting the ideals and vision of the All Progressives Congress.”

Alheri, who is the chairman, Chanchaga local government council in Niger State stressed that the local government chairmen have remained the closest tier of government to the people, saying the leadership has always played a decisive role in election outcomes.

According to him, the success of APC in past elections, and especially in the forthcoming elections is going to be anchored on the strength of local government actors and community influencers who will translate national messages into local realities.

He said, “We are the closest to the grassroots. We have our structures down to the grassroots. We have the community’s trust. We have our administrative structures.”

Alheri assured that through their platform, they would make the re-election of Tinubu easy.

He revealed that the forum would soon be inaugurated at a later date to be announced.

However, contrary to the reality on ground, Alheri claimed that a lot of local governments controlled by APC are enjoying full autonomy.

Alheri stated, “The president has been pursuing this for a very long time, and a lot of our states, especially the progressive states, are enjoying full autonomy.

“A lot of states are enjoying full autonomy, and this is a gradual process. It’s a transition process. It’s something that has been going on for a very long time.

“The APC, as a party, has taken it upon itself, through the leadership of the President, to ensure that we get complete and full autonomy.

“In Niger State, we are having all the support that we need from our governor, and most of the states under the Progressive Local Government leadership are also having very good support from their governors. We are transitioning jointly, slowly but surely, towards complete and full autonomy.”

Responding, APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, described the local government chairmen as the strongest pillar of the party as they moved towards the 2027 elections.

He stated, “You are nearer to the people than us. You are nearer to the people in the communities than we are. I don’t know all the stakeholders in your local government, but you know them. I know most of the federal government appointees here, but I don’t know the grassroots workers. You know them.

“You know the local governments where we have issues. You can advise us on how we can win those local governments. I don’t know, but you know.

“So, you are one of the strongest pillars that we have as we move towards the 2027 election. You are so critical to us that I know how important you will be.

“We are prepared for you. We will work with you. We will support you. We will stand by you. We will ensure that we have a strong partnership that will give this party a strong victory in 2027.”

Meanwhile, the APC women leader, Mrs. Mary Idele, also applauded the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for the far-reaching impact of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) in empowering women and vulnerable groups across the country.

According to her, APC remains committed to sustaining the reforms of the Tinubu administration and is already mobilising women nationwide to ensure the President’s re-election.

Idele said, “There is a party called the All Progressives Congress (APC) which is currently flying the flag of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President. We want to see continuity of the good work of Mr. President and we are also telling Nigerians that four plus four must be eight.”

Idele declared that women would play a decisive role in determining the outcome of the 2027 election.

He stated, “In fact, we are saying there is no vacancy at the Villa. Therefore, we are not looking for anybody to come and occupy it. The women of this country are ready to vote because if women do not vote, nobody wins. We are prepared to return Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in 2027.

“In total, we will deliver more than 60 per cent of the votes for Mr. President. The APC family will win the next election without any question of doubt.

“A lot of difficult decisions have been taken by this administration, but they were necessary to put Nigeria on the right path. For the first time, students now have access to loans to pursue higher education. That is an initiative that must continue so that our children can realise their educational aspirations and prove that education is never a scam.”

On her part, the wife of the Ondo State governor, Mrs. Seun Aiyedatiwa, represented by the wife of the deputy governor, Mrs. Bosede Adelami, stressed the need for greater inclusion of women in governance and decision-making processes.

She said the programme was aimed at encouraging women to take active roles in leadership and public service.

She stated, “Today, we gather not as strangers, but as partners united by a common purpose to build a society where every woman and girl can participate fully, equally and safely in shaping the future of our state.

“We meet at a time when the need for inclusive leadership has never been more compelling. When women’s voices are heard in the corridors of policy-making, communities flourish; when women lead, families prosper; and when women are fairly represented in governance, decisions better reflect the aspirations and realities of the entire population.”