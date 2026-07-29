IPOB: Kanu’s External Solicitor, Ejiofor, Remains Sacked

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu

Attempt to reinstate the sacked external solicitor to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has hit a brick wall as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday insisted that the purported reinstatement of Ifeanyi Ejiofor was “dead on arrival.”

Ejiofor, who had been disengaged by the IPOB leader, reportedly claimed that “IPOB has reaffirmed him as its lawyer,” citing a letter said to have been signed by some persons.

But in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB debunked “the spurious claims” of reinstatement by the sacked external solicitor, saying that it was false and did not emanate from its leadership.

He said that the letter Ejiofor referred to was signed by “expelled renegades” of IPOB, hence it could only amount to “a worthless piece of paper.

“The document being paraded by Ifeanyi Ejiofor is a legal nullity. It was purportedly signed by Chika Edoziem, who is no longer a member of IPOB.

“It is a ridiculous absurdity for sacked and expelled individuals to gather and issue a letter of appointment in the name of IPOB,” the group’s spokesperson said.

He stated that “expelled elements cannot hire or reinstate a lawyer under the name and authority of the very movement they were excommunicated from,” adding that the purported letter of reappointment “is a worthless piece of paper.”

The IPOB spokesperson explained that Kanu, who is the Supreme Leader of the organisation, has the “absolute and exclusive” authority to appoint, suspend, or dismiss officers, including legal representatives.

However, he pointed out that Kanu could expressly delegate his powers to hire and fire but didn’t take such a decision in respect of Ejiofor’s purported reinstatement.

The IPOB spokesperson, therefore, affirmed that Ejiofor “is sacked, compromised, and permanently disengaged. We do not want him anywhere near IPOB or the legal affairs of our Supreme Leader.”

Nonetheless, he stated that though the sacked external solicitor would no longer engage in any legal representation of Kanu or IPOB, “(Ejiofor) is free to represent any group of his choice, but certainly not the Indigenous People of Biafra.”

Powerful “strongly” advised Ejiofor “to carefully study the IPOB Code of Conduct (Section II, Subsection A) before digging himself deeper into an unprofessional hole.”

He said: “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu sacked Ifeanyi Ejiofor, and he remains sacked. The Supreme Leader expelled Chika Edoziem and others in the dissolved third DOS.

“They remain expelled and are no longer members of the IPOB family. A gang-up of sacked and disgruntled elements does not constitute a leadership structure of IPOB.”

Powerful asserted that “no group of expelled persons can overturn the decision of the Supreme Leader,” adding that “we are shocked that a supposed lawyer cannot read and digest the simple provisions of our organisational Code of Conduct.”

He said that IPOB was “fully prepared to meet (Ejiofor) in court to explain exactly how expelled entities can claim to appoint anyone under the hallowed name of IPOB” should he dare to challenge his sacking as legal representative.

“He is sacked, compromised, and permanently disengaged. We do not want him anywhere near IPOB, or the legal affairs of our Supreme Leader,” Powerful said.

The IPOB spokesperson reiterated the organisation’s position that Ejiofor was the root cause of our Leader’s continued illegal incarceration,” saying that his “monumental failure of professional duty is a major reason Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains in detention.”

According to him, had Ejiofor “performed his primary duty and filed a simple preliminary objection to the former AGF Abubakar Malami’s perverse and illegal civil stay of execution, the case of our leader would have been concluded years ago.”

The IPOB spokesperson alleged that Ejiofor’s “professional negligence and apparent ignorance of basic law — specifically, his failure to understand that one Court of Appeal panel cannot use civil procedure rules to overturn a criminal discharge-opened the door for the injustice by Justice Omotosho’s court.

“Worse still, when Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu boycotted the court at the resumption of trial, it was Ejiofor who returned to court on his own. It was also Ejiofor who visited the DSS to plead with Onyendu to return to court.

“These actions, among others, amounted to sabotage and compromise, which is precisely why he was sacked. His lapses helped keep our Leader in jail.”

2027: APC, ADC Chieftains Trade Words over Ikwerre Restrictions

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The political atmosphere in Rivers State became more charged yesterday, as a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Princewill Dike, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) exchanged accusations over security measures in Ikwerre Local Government Area and alleged attempts to undermine the opposition party.

A Port Harcourt-based lawyer and political analyst, Princewill Dike, condemned comments credited to the spokesperson of the ADC in Rivers State, Mr. Chizy Enyi, describing them as an attempt to politicise security issues at a time the residents were seeking peace and safety.

Dike, in a statement issued through the Princewill Dike Platform, made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, said it was unfortunate that anyone would seek political advantage from a temporary security measure introduced to safeguard lives and property in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

According to him, security matters should never be reduced to partisan politics.

He explained that the temporary restriction on public gatherings announced by the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Charles Wobodo, was informed by prevailing security challenges, including reported cases of killings, kidnappings and attacks on residents in parts of the council.

“The protection of lives remains the first constitutional responsibility of every government,” Dike said, adding that no responsible leadership would ignore credible security threats merely to satisfy political interests.

He described Enyi’s remarks as “a cheap political narrative” that failed to acknowledge the realities confronting affected communities, insisting that the safety of residents must always take precedence over political considerations.

The legal practitioner further argued that genuine democrats should support lawful efforts aimed at restoring peace rather than creating public suspicion against authorities tackling insecurity.

He warned that politicising security challenges could embolden criminal elements and undermine efforts to protect citizens, while urging political actors to exercise restraint in their public comments on sensitive security issues.

Dike also called on residents of Ikwerre Local Government Area to continue cooperating with security agencies and government authorities, expressing optimism that sustained collaboration would restore normal social, economic and political activities across the affected communities.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State chapter of the ADC has dismissed reports alleging that a faction of the party had collapsed into the Rainbow Coalition, a political structure associated with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The party described the reports as false, misleading and a deliberate attempt to create the impression of a crisis within its ranks.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt by the state Publicity Secretary, Chizy Enyi, the ADC maintained that it remains a united political party operating under its constitution and the recognised National Executive Committee led by former Senate President, Senator David Mark.

The party insisted that there was no faction within its Rivers State chapter, and disowned individuals reportedly claiming to represent the ADC in the alleged alliance.

According to the statement, those involved were neither officials nor recognised leaders of the party and had no authority to speak or act on its behalf.

It stressed that any political declaration, alliance, endorsement or purported collapse announced by such individuals was purely personal and could not be attributed to the ADC.

The party also faulted media reports referring to an alleged “Ibe Kachukwu faction” within the ADC, challenging anyone to identify any recognised party official or stakeholder bearing that name either in Rivers State or within the national leadership.

Describing the claim as a glaring factual error, the ADC said it raised serious questions about the credibility of the reports and the verification process adopted before publication.

The party called on security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS), to investigate individuals allegedly impersonating party officials to determine whether offences bordering on impersonation, conspiracy or false representation had been committed.

The ADC vowed to pursue all lawful means to protect its identity and integrity, assuring members and supporters that it remained united and committed to providing credible leadership in Rivers State.