Group Urges Government to Fast-track Non-state Schools Policy, as Tracker Reveals Slow Implementation 

Funmi Ogundare

The Coalition of Non-State School Associations, in collaboration with SEED Care and Support Foundation, has called on state governments to fast-track the implementation of the National Policy on Non-State Schools in Nigeria (NPNSN), warning that its slow domestication, could undermine efforts to improve access to quality education for millions of Nigerian children.

Speaking at an accountability dialogue and press conference in Lagos, the Executive Director of SEED Care and Support Foundation, Olanrewaju Oniyitan, explained that the group had in July 2025 launched the first national policy on Non-State Schools (NPNSN) tracker, an evidence-based accountability tool designed to monitor the implementation of the policy, identify gaps and promote coordinated action among stakeholders.

The launch, she said, was a landmark recognition of the critical role non-state schools play in Nigeria’s education system, adding that meaningful impact would only be achieved through effective implementation at the state level.

The dialogue, she noted, was apt as it coincided with the executive strategic retreat of the Committee of States Commissioners of Education in Nigeria (COSCEN), convened under the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and would draw the attention of state education leaders to the need for accelerated domestication of the policy.

Oniyitan stated: “the newly unveiled NPNSN tracker provides the first structured assessment of how states are implementing the policy at different stages of domestication and adaptation. It is expected to serve as an annual accountability mechanism for monitoring progress, encouraging learning and supporting continuous policy improvement.”

The executive director explained that findings from the tracker point that no state has fully domesticated the National Policy on Non-State Schools one year after its launch.

“It revealed that six states including Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kano, Kaduna and Jigawa, have reviewed draft domestication frameworks, although legislative approval and official publication of the policy documents are still pending before full domestication can be achieved.

“The assessment also showed that Osun and Ekiti states are still developing draft domestication instruments and have yet to secure final approval, while Rivers State has an existing framework that aligns with the national policy and could be leveraged to begin the domestication process, despite no formal action having commenced.”

Oniyitan said the tracker found no publicly available evidence of domestication activities in 27 states at the time of the assessment, while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), presents a unique implementation pathway where administrative activation, rather than legislative domestication, is the primary approach.

The findings, she added, underscore the need for stronger political commitment, greater ownership by state governments and sustained implementation support from both federal and state authorities to ensure the objectives of the policy are realised.

She maintained that effective implementation of the National Policy on Non-State Schools would strengthen collaboration between government and non-state education providers, improve education delivery and enhance learning outcomes for millions of children across the country.

The National Treasurer of the Association of Model Islamic Schools (AMIS), Misbaudeen Zakariyah Akinola, stated that although the policy has been developed, many of its provisions have yet to benefit non-state schools because implementation remains slow.

He acknowledged efforts by some state governments, particularly in establishing departments dedicated to non-state schools, but noted that these initiatives have not translated into the full implementation of the policy’s objectives.

According to him, while Oyo state has created a department for non-state schools under the ministry of education, key provisions contained in the national policy are yet to be reflected in practice.

“We now have a drafted national policy, and we expect the federal government to implement it and also ensure it cascades to the states. Our commissioner has tried by creating a department for non-state schools, but we are yet to see the full benefits of what is contained in the policy,” he said.

Akinola stressed that sustained implementation of the policy would provide greater recognition and support for non-state education providers, who continue to play a significant role in expanding educational opportunities across Nigeria.

The President General of the Grand Union of Private Schools Association (GUPSA), Ogun State, Abdulazeez Akinola, said the policy was carefully developed through extensive consultations and was intended to strengthen collaboration between government and non-state education providers while creating a more supportive operating environment for private schools.

According to him, he served as a member of the committee that drafted the policy framework for Lagos State and witnessed the rigorous process that went into developing the document.

“We spent considerable time putting our heads together to develop the policy and adapt it for Lagos. I want to appeal to our leaders to ensure that it is fully implemented because it will go a long way in addressing many, if not all, of the challenges facing non-state schools,” he said.