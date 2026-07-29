Lagos Begins Distribution of 15,675 UBEC Learning Materials to Public Primary Schools

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) has commenced the distribution of 15,675 teaching and learning materials donated by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to public primary schools across the state’s 20 Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs), as part of efforts to improve learning outcomes and strengthen basic education.

The distribution, which also includes HOPE EDU teaching and learning materials for Early Childhood Care, Development and Education (ECCDE) and Integrated Qur’anic Tsangaya Education (IQTE), was officially flagged off recently at LASUBEB’s Multi-Purpose Hall in Maryland, Lagos.

The initiative, undertaken in collaboration with UBEC, forms part of the commission’s nationwide distribution of instructional materials under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at expanding access to quality, inclusive and equitable basic education.

South-west Zonal Director of UBEC, Dr Beatrice Okei, who represented the executive secretary, said that the intervention reflects the commission’s commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian child has access to quality education.

She explained that UBEC is distributing millions of instructional materials nationwide, including school bags, sandals, textbooks, exercise books, writing materials and sports equipment, to boost school enrolment, reduce the number of out-of-school children and ease the financial burden on parents.

“The initiative aligns with UBEC’s statutory mandate to coordinate the implementation of the universal basic education programme, set and monitor minimum standards, promote accountability and improve learning outcomes across the country,” Okei said.

She also commended the state government for its sustained commitment to strengthening basic education.

Chairman of LASUBEB, Dr Hakeem Shittu, described the materials as strategic investments that would enhance classroom instruction, support teachers in delivering quality lessons and improve pupils’ learning experiences.

He thanked UBEC for its continued partnership and reaffirmed the board’s commitment, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to providing every child with free access to quality education through sustained investment in teaching and learning resources.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, described the intervention as another demonstration of the strong collaboration between the federal government, UBEC and the Lagos government in transforming the education sector.

He urged education managers, school administrators and teachers to ensure the judicious use of the materials, stressing that transparency, accountability and effective monitoring are essential to ensuring that the resources reach the intended beneficiaries and translate into improved learning outcomes.

“The intervention would not only improve the teaching and learning environment in public primary schools, but also reinforce efforts to build an inclusive, equitable and globally competitive basic education system where no child is left behind,” Alli-Balogun said.