NB/FOETF Awards Scholarship to Avose, Inspiring Keynote Speaker at 2025 MTOY Grand Finale

The Nigerian Breweries–Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund (NB/FOETF) has awarded a secondary school scholarship to Ayomide Avose, a young student who gained national recognition as the keynote speaker at the 2025 Maltina Teacher of the Year grand finale.

Avose, a scholar under the Slum2School Africa initiative, captured the attention of attendees at the national event with his inspiring keynote address, which demonstrated remarkable confidence, eloquence, and intellectual depth, highlighting his exceptional potential despite coming from an underserved background.

To support his continued academic growth and development, the NB/FOETF has awarded him a scholarship covering tuition and other essential educational needs throughout his secondary education. The funding will be administered through Slum2School Africa, which will provide the necessary academic monitoring, psychosocial support, and implementation framework to ensure the successful delivery of the intervention.

Speaking on the initiative, the Public Relations Officer of the NB/FOETF, Uzo Odenigbo, noted that the intervention reflects the trust fund’s unwavering commitment to expanding access to quality education and creating opportunities for talented young Nigerians from underserved communities.

He said that the approach not only transforms individual lives but also contributes to broader societal progress by empowering future leaders to drive sustainable development nationwide.

“Ayomide’s story underscores the importance of creating access to opportunities for young people with evident potential. At the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, we remain committed to advancing educational development and ensuring that talented individuals are not limited by their circumstances. We are pleased to support his secondary education and look forward to his continued growth and achievements,” he said.

Chief of Staff/Senior Partnership Manager at Slum2School Africa, Hauwa Yahaya, thanked the trust fund for the support provided to Ayomide and reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to ensuring the effective implementation of the scholarship while providing the necessary academic support systems and monitoring frameworks to enable the teenager’s success.

“On behalf of the entire Slum2School Africa team and our board members, we sincerely appreciate the generous scholarship awarded to Ayomide Avose by the Nigerian Breweries–Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund. We are grateful for the support in securing Ayomide’s access to quality secondary education and nurturing his exceptional potential. This investment not only affirms your dedication to educational development but also strengthens the collective impact we can achieve for children from underserved communities,” she added.